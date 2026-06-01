Weekend Box Office Results: ‘Backrooms’ Mushrooms To $81M+ U.S., $118M WW A24 Record Opening

A24’s Kane Parsons movie Backrooms is at $81.4M domestic, and $118M WW in what looks to be on a global basis this AM, the No. 1 movie. A24 claims that this is a No. 1 record opening for what is the youngest filmmaker ever, Parsons now 20 years old. The previous youngest filmmaker to have a No. 1 opening was Josh Trank at 27 for 2011’s Chronicle ($22M opening) Certainly this is the biggest opening A24 has ever seen in its 14 year history. Big Gen Z audience here for the Chernin Entertainment co-financed/Blumhouse-Atomic Monster/21 Laps/Odd Fellow production with 88% under 35. Overall, 62% guy leaning. Chernin and A24 co-financed the under $10M production. Half of the audience came because it was an A24 movie, while the other half were Backrooms fans. International filed in exactly where we told you it would: $36M.

Saturday came in at $24.7M, -36% from first day/previews of $38.4M. Outlook for today is $18.1M.

EntTelligence counts 5.8M admissions, 43% of this weekend’s overall foot traffic, with most people going to see the pic at night, 36% after 8PM. Average ticket price as $13.56 to Star Wars: Mandalorian and Grogu‘s $16.27 average. Top markets by attendance were LA (9%), NYC (6%), Dallas (4%), Houston (4%) and Chicago (3%). However, business is even throughout the country for Backrooms.

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