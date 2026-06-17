Why creative professionals need a different approach to financial well-being

By Robroy Wiley

If you are a creative or entertainment professional who cares about financial well-being, consider a different perspective.

Financial success is not just about money. It is about whether your financial life is aligned with the life you feel called to live.

Most creatives are not struggling because they lack talent, intelligence or opportunity. They struggle because they are navigating the financial side of life — variable income, high expectations and demands — without a partner or financial coach who can educate and empower them.

Over the years, these forces have quietly eroded financial well-being and, subsequently, creative well-being.

Avoidance

Not from irresponsibility, but from overwhelm.

When energy goes into creating, performing or leading, money decisions often get pushed to later. Unfortunately, later compounds over time. A supportive financial coach can create a safe, judgment-free space that brings clarity where there used to be fog.

Impatience With the Future

The life you want is built slowly and intentionally. Real financial well-being does not come from dramatic moves. It comes from disciplined consistency over time. When progress feels invisible or income is disrupted, it is easy to lose faith. A financial coach offers support and perspective, helping you see where you began and where you are now. Decisions made today either support the future you want or work against it. Setting things up now can build a structure for what comes next.

Identity Entanglement

For creatives especially, income can feel like a report card on self-worth. A quiet season can feel personal. A big success can feel like validation. Financial metrics and changes in your life, however, are not an indictment of your self-worth, value or identity. Untangling the two is one of the most freeing changes you can make.

Your value as a human being and as an artist cannot be measured by the volume of your cash flow. Your net worth does not equal your self-worth.

Effective collaboration means guiding that shift — helping individuals feel equipped, involved and confident in shaping their financial future. The goal is not one person directing the path, but both parties working together so you can actively design a financial life that supports who you are and where you want to go.

Financial well-being then becomes less about having enough and more about building a life that supports your purpose.

If you do not know where to start, begin with this question: What kind of life am I building, and who does it serve?

Sit with it. Journal through it. Talk it through with people who understand your creative journey and your relationship with money. Clarity rarely emerges in isolation.

If you are an entertainment or creative professional who wants your financial life to support your creative life, a partner who coaches and supports you through that process can make a meaningful difference. No one is meant to design their future alone.

If this resonates, let’s connect.

Your work matters. Your life matters. And your financial foundation can be strong enough to support both.

Robroy Wiley is a financial coach who works with entertainment and creative professionals to build financial well-being that supports their creative lives. He helps clients create stability while continuing to evolve, create and thrive, navigating the unique pressures creatives face, including irregular income, career volatility and emotional decision-making around money. Using a science-based approach, Wiley helps clients build financial stability, recognize blind spots, navigate emotional financial moments and make purposeful decisions so their financial life supports their creative well-being and long-term vision.

This content is not to be considered investment advice and is not to be relied upon as the basis for entering into any transaction or advisory relationship or making any investment decision. Other organizations or persons may analyze investments and the approach to investing from a different perspective than that reflected in this content. Nothing included herein is intended to infer that the approach to investing discussed in this content will assure any particular investment result. All investing involves risks and costs. These risks may not always be mitigated through long-term investing or diversification. Your advisor can provide you with more information about the risks and costs associated with specific programs. Your advisor is not affiliated with Matson Money, Inc. The information contained in this content is for educational purposes only and is not intended as investment advice. No investment strategy (including asset allocation and diversification strategies) can ensure peace of mind, guarantee profit, or protect against loss.