ARRI Sharpens Strategic Focus – Global Rental Business to Continue Independently following a Management Buy-Out, backed by H2 Equity Partners

ARRI, a leading global premium manufacturer of camera and lighting technology for motion picture and live entertainment, has entered into an agreement to sell its global rental activities in Europe, the United Kingdom, and North America to H2 Equity Partners. Illumination Dynamics will remain part of ARRI and is not included in the transaction.

The divestiture is a planned and significant element of ARRI’s long-term strategic development. A key rationale for the transaction is to resolve a structural conflict of interest between ARRI’s manufacturing business and its own rental business: as a manufacturer of camera and lighting technology, ARRI supplies customers and partners worldwide, some of whom compete with its rental activities. Through this transaction, ARRI will sharpen its focus on the development, production and commercialization of innovative camera, lighting and software-based technologies, thereby strengthening its role as an independent and trusted technology partner to the global media and entertainment industry.

“This transaction is a milestone in ARRI’s strategic transformation and future positioning,” said Thomas Riedel, owner of ARRI as well as founder and owner of Riedel Communications and the Riedel Group. “It enables us to direct our investments even more specifically toward the further development of our technologies and new growth areas. At the same time, it allows the rental business to continue to develop independently and to unlock additional market potential.”

Clear positioning for both business models

Separating the business areas will create clearer market roles going forward. ARRI will further strengthen its position as an independent technology partner, while the standalone rental company will be able to consistently expand its market opportunities and operate independently.

The two companies will continue to work closely together after the transaction. ARRI will remain an important technology partner to all rental companies. At the same time, close exchange with users and product specialists will continue, ensuring that valuable customer feedback can continue to flow directly into the development of new technologies.

H2 Equity Partners supports MBO to deliver continuity and further growth

The management buy-out is led by ARRI Rental’s existing UK-based leadership team of Dana Harrison, Russell Allen and Tamim Essaji, in partnership with H2 Equity Partners. It ensures continuity of leadership, customer relationships and operational expertise, keeping the business in the hands of the people who have built it.

H2 Equity Partners brings extensive experience in developing mid-sized companies as well as in carve-out and management buy-out situations. As an investor, H2 pursues a long-term, entrepreneurial ownership approach and works closely with management teams to enable sustainable growth.

Dana Harrison and Andy Shipsides will continue their leadership responsibilities in the respective regions and will, together with their teams, ensure long-term customer relationships and operational continuity. As a result, expertise, reliability and customer proximity will remain central elements of the company going forward.

Dana Harrison, who will also serve as CEO of the global rental business, said, “For myself and the team, this is far more than a change of ownership; it’s a commitment. We know the business, our customers, and our craft, and through this management buy-out we’re taking ownership of its future. ARRI Rental has built something exceptional over many years, and we’re proud to carry it forward as an independent company. Our customers will see the same teams, the same standards, and the same dedication they have always relied on, but now with the focus and freedom of a business that’s ours to grow. With H2 Equity Partners as our partners, we are exceptionally well placed to invest, expand into new markets and deepen the relationships that define us. We are also pleased to continue working closely with ARRI as our technology partner.”

Patrick Kalverboer, Managing Partner of H2 Equity Partners, said, “ARRI Rental has a strong market position, excellent customer relationships and a highly qualified team. The transaction is an excellent fit with our investment strategy. Together with the existing management team, we intend to continue the company’s successful development and unlock additional growth opportunities. At the same time, we look forward to continuing our close collaboration with ARRI as a leading technology partner to the industry.”

The new standalone rental group will transition to its own brand after a customary transition period.

The closing of the transaction is expected following the fulfillment of the contractually agreed closing conditions. The parties have agreed not to disclose financial details.