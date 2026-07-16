Atlanta-filmed ‘Beyond the Gates’ lands 15 Daytime Emmy noms for historic first season

The Atlanta-filmed CBS daytime soap “Beyond the Gates” received 15 Daytime Emmy Award nominations on Tuesday, solidifying the groundbreaking series’ popularity in its first season of award eligibility.
The network drama centers around the lives of the Duprees, a wealthy African American family who live in the fictional Fairmont Crest community, as well as the friends, neighbors, lovers, and colleagues who shape their daily trials and tribulations.
The daytime soap is produced at Doraville’s Assembly Studios and is the creation of veteran daytime scribe Michelle Val Jean and Sheila Ducksworth, president of CBS Studios/NAACP Venture, a partnership that works to bring content representing African Americans to the screen.
This October, it will go against long-running genre staples “Days of Our Lives,” “General Hospital” and “The Young and the Restless” for Outstanding Drama Series.
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