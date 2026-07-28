Atlanta’s Criminal Records To Host A Free And All-Ages Block Party

On August 15th, 2026, Criminal Records will host a free and all-ages block party in historic Little Five Points.

From humble beginnings in Florida, to the ‘lil shop at the end of Euclid, from the move to Moreland and then back home to Euclid Avenue. It’s been 35 years since Eric Levin opened the doors of Criminal Records a.k.a. 35 years of sticking it to the man! It’s been 35 years of beautifully overwhelming community support, and we can’t thank you enough…but we’re going to try anyway!

We’ve been working endlessly to bring you a completely packed day full of celebration! Atlanta has shown us love for 35 years, so now it’s time to give a little back! Mark your calendars for SATURDAY, AUGUST 15TH, 11AM-8PM! We’ll have 25 bands across three stages in L5P; The World-Famous Criminal Records Stage™️, outside in Findley Plaza, and with our friends at L5P Pub! Our homies @creaturecomfortsbeer are releasing a brand-new brew, “Long Player”, featuring artwork by our brother and lover @rlandzo, commemorating 35 years “Upstairs at Eric’s & Madonna’s.”

Local beer experts have teamed up with Ronnie Land, our in-house illustrator, and another Florida migrant, to create a beer called Long Player. It will be available in local bars, like the Porter, Euclid Avenue Yacht Club and El Myr, along with many other bars and restaurants and package stores. See artwork below. Creature Comforts are the sole sponsor of this event.

Bellow’s Film Lab on Euclid Avenue will host a gallery show featuring the work of Robin Henson, chronicling the journey of owner Eric Levin, who followed Robin and her husband Curtis up from Florida.

Festivities kick off at 11am with Little Treble Makers (tweens) followed by Y’all Rock Camp bands (teens) on the Findley Plaza stage. Criminal Records stage starts at noon with hip-hop artist Michael Myerz and turntablist Dillon Mauer. Next up is James Hall, the historic ATL musician known for Mary My Hope, who now records and performs with David J. FLAP brings acoustic art-pop alongside Criminal Records’ own Andrew Quinn. Scatterbrain, the new project from Grouplove featuring rapper GRIP, follows. Maggie FM — another Criminal Records alum — is the mind behind Lunar Vacation.

Janie Danger delivers hyperpop-meets-sleaze-pop energy. Five Eight, the classic Athens rock band, holds a special distinction as the first local band Eric saw upon arriving in Atlanta, a blistering show he still remembers vividly. Buddy Red, T.I.‘s son and a rising star in his own right, features on his father’s latest album. Closing out the night: international sensation Puddles Pity Party, backed by an all-star band.

Back outside: The El Caminos bring full-throttle garage rock with deep neighborhood roots. Compartmentalizations, a rotating lineup of top-tier musicians, somewhere between Frank Zappa and surf rock, also include a Criminal Records staffer.

Muelas are widely considered ATL’s next big breakout act. A Latina, LGBTQ metal-punk artist blends feminism and politics with an electric crystal violin, backed by unexpected prog-orchestral breakdowns. Constellations, a major-label touring band, have long supported Criminal Records. Sleepers Club are ATL scene leaders connected to Little Treblemakers and much of the city’s music family tree, bring their signature sound. West End Motel features poet Tom Chesire. Rounding out the stage: the Brower Sisters Band, a standout indie act.

L5P Pub (the bar that launched the Indigo Girls, who are unfortunately out of town) starts at noon with malia dishonknown as Princess Dungeon Family, daughter of Organized Noize’s Ray Murray, who brings hip-hop royalty and raw talent. Keypsiia offers an R&B sound somewhere between Erykah Badu and André 3000. Yum Yum Tree, a conscious pop act, recorded their new album at Peter Gabriel’s Real World Studios. Baums bring a one-person art-punk concept. Token Hearts, an amazing ATL/Athens band made up of all rock royalty with members of Subsonics, Woggles, and Cat Power. Small Reactions, a surf-rock band from a landlocked city, layer chiming guitars with rich harmonies and include a Criminal Records staffer.

Also performing: Sarah Mootz, a new Atlanta artist blending Americana and pop. And Travails — a brand-new act featuring Criminal Records’ Fran Capitanelli and Sub Pop/OMNI’s Philip Frobos, rehearsing in secret ahead of their debut.