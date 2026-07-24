Atlanta’s Out On Film Festival Appoints Cindy L. Abel Executive Director

Award-winning filmmaker, nonprofit leader and longtime LGBTQ+ advocate joins Atlanta’s Oscar®-Qualifying LGBTQ+ Film Festival as nonprofit prepares for its 39th annual 11-Day Event, Sept. 24-Oct. 4

Out On Film (#OOF26), Atlanta’s Academy Award®-qualifying LGBTQ+ film festival, today announced the appointment of Cindy L. Abel as Executive Director. A veteran nonprofit executive, filmmaker, and communications strategist, Abel joins the organization at a pivotal time as it expands year-round programming, deepens community partnerships, strengthens fundraising efforts, and prepares to celebrate its 40th anniversary in 2027.

Abel brings more than 25 years of executive leadership experience spanning the nonprofit, corporate, political, and entertainment sectors. In 2007, she founded Atlantis Moon Productions, where she directed and produced documentaries distributed on Apple TV, Prime Video, and PBS that explore social justice, human rights, and underrepresented voices.

Her career uniquely bridges creative storytelling and organizational leadership. She has guided executive communications and transformational change initiatives for organizations including AHEAD, Cox Automotive, Keurig Dr Pepper, and AstraZeneca while also serving in leadership roles with the Gay & Lesbian Victory Fund, Georgia Equality, Stonewall Cincinnati, the Atlanta Film Festival, and Women in Film & Television Atlanta.

As Executive Director, Abel will oversee Out On Film’s strategic planning, fundraising, marketing, operations, financial management, and organizational growth while partnering closely with Festival Director Jim Farmer, who will continue leading the festival’s artistic vision and programming.

“Out On Film has built an extraordinary reputation as one of the world’s leading LGBTQ+ film festivals,” said Joshua D. Lorenz, Chair of the Out On Film Board of Directors. “As we continue to grow as a year-round cultural organization, we were looking for a leader who could strengthen our foundation while honoring the creative vision that has made Out On Film so successful. Jim Farmer has spent the past 18 years building an exceptional festival, and Cindy’s experience in nonprofit leadership, fundraising, and strategic growth makes her the ideal partner to help lead our next chapter.”

Farmer, who has served as Festival Director for the past 18 years, will continue leading Out On Film’s artistic direction and festival programming, building on a legacy that has helped establish the organization as one of the world’s leading LGBTQ+ film festivals.

Farmer welcomed the appointment. “I’m excited to welcome Cindy, who I have known for more than 20 years, to Out On Film. Cindy’s leadership will allow us to continue strengthening the organization while I remain focused on discovering exceptional LGBTQ+ films, supporting filmmakers, and creating unforgettable experiences for our audiences. I’m looking forward to working together as we continue building on Out On Film’s remarkable momentum.”

“Out On Film has earned its extraordinary reputation as one of the world’s premier LGBTQ+ film festivals because of its unwavering commitment to filmmakers and the community,” said Abel. “I’m honored to join an organization with such a strong foundation and to work alongside Jim, our Board of Directors, staff, volunteers, donors, sponsors, filmmakers, and community partners. Together, we’ll continue to expand Out On Film’s year-round impact, and ensure queer stories continue to educate, entertain, inspire, and connect audiences.”

Founded in 1987, Out On Film has evolved into one of the world’s most respected LGBTQ+ film festivals and a year-round cultural organization dedicated to celebrating queer storytelling through film, education, and community engagement.

This year’s festival theme, “The World We’re Making,” celebrates the idea that queer cinema doesn’t simply reflect the world — it helps shape it. Every screening, every filmmaker, every volunteer, every audience member, every sponsor, and every conversation contributes to building a more connected, visible, and inclusive future.

Out On Film is proud to be recognized as an Oscar®-Qualifying Festival for Best Live Action Short. “Two People Exchanging Saliva,” directed by Natalie Musteata & Alexandre Singh {France/USA}, which was qualified in 2025 by Out On Film, tied for the Oscar® for Best Live Action Short earlier this year. The organization has also been one of USA Today’s 10Best Film Festivals for four consecutive years, a MovieMaker Magazine “50 Film Festivals Worth the Entry Fee” selection, and an Iris Prize Partner Festival. These honors reflect the remarkable filmmakers who trust Out on Film with their work and the incredible community that returns year after year to celebrate queer cinema together.

The 2025 festival welcomed more than 17,000 attendees across in-person and virtual programming, featured 155 films, hosted 43 filmmaker conversations and special events, and reached audiences across 254 cities in 13 countries through its virtual platform.

The 2026 festival’s full schedule of films, shorts and documentaries will be announced on August 19. Festival passes are on sale now at festival.outonfilm.org. Screenings will take place at the historic Landmark Midtown Arts Cinema.

Under Abel’s leadership, Out On Film will continue expanding its role as both a world-class film festival and a year-round cultural organization serving LGBTQ+ communities through storytelling, education, and advocacy.