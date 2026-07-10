Atlanta’s Out On Film Launches “The World We’re Making” Campaign, First Films for 39th Annual Event

One of the world’s pre-eminent LGBTQ+ film festivals, Out On Film runs this year from September 24–October 4

The first two announced films are “Test,” a bodybuilding drama from director Sam McConnell, starring writer Brock Yurich, Emmy Award winner Tammy Blanchard, and “Glee’s” Matthew Morrison; and “Dreamers,” a UK asylum-seeking love story by writer/director Joy Gharoro-Akpojotor, starring Ronkẹ Adékọluẹ́jọ́ and Ann Akinjirin.

Festival passes on sale now at festival.outonfilm.org

Atlanta’s award-winning, Oscar®-qualifying and USA TODAY “10 Best” film festival, Out On Film (#OOF26), today invites the community to be part of “The World We’re Making,” this year’s theme, as the nonprofit kicks off its 39th year of bringing the most anticipated LGBTQ+ films and documentaries to local, national and international audiences — in person and via the festival’s virtual platform.

Join more than 17,000 film lovers, filmmakers, and changemakers this September 24-October 4 as we celebrate stories that entertain, challenge, and inspire. Every ticket helps create the conditions where LGBTQ+ stories can be seen, celebrated, and shared — and helps build The World We’re Making.

The World We’re Making celebrates the idea that queer cinema doesn’t simply reflect the world — it helps shape it. Every screening, every filmmaker, every volunteer, every audience member, every sponsor, and every conversation contributes to building a more connected, visible, and inclusive future.

This year’s campaign celebrates the world LGBTQ+ filmmakers and audiences create together through art, creativity, and shared experience. Rather than promising a finished destination, it embraces the ongoing work of creating spaces where authentic LGBTQ+ stories can be seen, celebrated, and discovered. Through film, conversation, and community, Out On Film invites everyone to help build The World We’re Making.

“After a record-breaking 2025, we are excited to bring Atlanta and the region one of our most exciting and biggest line-ups,” said Out On Film Festival Director Jim Farmer. “‘Test’ and ‘Dreamers’ are both stories that will resonate deeply with our audience.”

“The World We’re Making reflects what Out On Film has always been about—bringing people together through extraordinary LGBTQ+ stories,” said Out On Film Board Chair Joshua D. Lorenz. “Every filmmaker, audience member, volunteer, and community partner helps shape this festival, and we’re excited to welcome everyone back for another unforgettable year.”

The first two Centerpiece Selection films set for the 11-day festival are “Test” and “Dreamers.” Spanning stories of identity, resilience, and self-discovery, these acclaimed new features offer an exciting first look at the unforgettable LGBTQ+ cinema Out On Film is bringing to Atlanta this fall.

For nearly four decades, Out On Film has championed bold, diverse, and impactful queer storytelling, while connecting filmmakers and audiences through cinema, conversation, and community. The festival has grown into a globally recognized platform for LGBTQ+ film, serving as both a cultural institution and a launchpad for emerging and established filmmakers alike.

Out On Film is proud to be recognized as an Oscar®-Qualifying Festival for Best Live Action Short. Earlier this year, “Two People Exchanging Saliva,” directed by Natalie Musteata & Alexandre Singh {France/USA}), which was qualified in 2025 by Out On Film, won the Oscar® for Best Live Action Short. The organization has also been one of USA Today’s 10Best Film Festivals for four consecutive years, a MovieMaker Magazine “50 Film Festivals Worth the Entry Fee” selection, and an Iris Prize Partner Festival. These honors reflect the remarkable filmmakers who trust Out on Film with their work and the incredible community that returns year after year to celebrate queer cinema together.

The 2025 festival welcomed more than 17,000 attendees across in-person and virtual programming, featured 155 films, hosted 43 filmmaker conversations and special events, and reached audiences across 254 cities in 13 countries through its virtual platform.

The 2026 festival’s full schedule of films, shorts and documentaries will be announced on August 19.

Festival passes are on sale now at festival.outonfilm.org. Screenings will take place at the historic Landmark Midtown Arts Cinema. The virtual encore online runs through October 11.