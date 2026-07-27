Designing the future: How Georgia’s sneaker scene is shaping a new creative economy

Miliana Palacios-Ruiz

Staff Writer

Inside SCAD Atlanta’s Industrial Design and Game Development building, creativity runs from sketchpad to sneaker sole. Students hunch over benches, sketching designs that will transform into 3D models by sunrise, while printers hum and prototypes cool on steel racks. This is more than a classroom; it’s a glimpse into Georgia’s next creative boom. Through the nation’s first accredited sneaker design degree, SCAD is helping position the South as a hub where design, engineering and entrepreneurship meet, redefining how fashion and technology move from idea to marketplace.

Between being a fashion statement and a status symbol, sneakers have outgrown their box. Quintin Williams, a SCAD alumnus, professor and founder of Q4 Sports, traces today’s frenzy to resale platforms that turned limited-edition shoes into tradable assets. “The stock market in shoes,” he says, nodding to StockX and GOAT, “changed the whole landscape.” SCAD tracked that culture, first piloting a sneaker design minor in 2022, then building graduate degrees devoted to the field.

The coursework mirrors how modern shoes are actually made, drawing on principles from industrial design, graphic design and fashion. Students transition from sketching and technical design to digital prototyping, using tools like Vizcom, an AI-powered conceptualization platform that turns hand sketches into photorealistic renders. Those files are then converted into VR, where their forms are refined and sent to the 3D print lab.

“AI, 3D printing, that’s the future,” Williams says. “We’re already doing it; the masses just haven’t caught on to it yet.” Williams explains how 3D printing needs to scale down so people can adapt to this new way of sustainable footwear. And slowly, it’s trickling down the funnel. Within months of each other, Nike and Adidas released 3D printed collections at real commercial scale. It’s the next phase of evolution, built on end-to-end fluidity.

But Williams clarifies, “There’s always going to be a space for handmade, artisan products.” With the sudden rise of AI, 3D printing may heighten public concerns. However, Williams points out that humans have only ever chased evolution. From rotary to cell phones, technology is rooted in efficiency. With that in mind, Williams asks us to consider, “Did you lose anything, or did you just gain more efficiency of the same thing that you were after, which was knowledge?”

Luckily, Atlanta is the right testing ground. The city’s passion for music, sports and streetwear demands innovation. Local creatives, like Eastside Golf, have created their own boom, attracting brand collaborations from giant footwear companies such as Nike. For decades, U.S. footwear manufacturing moved overseas. Now, additive manufacturing can bring parts of the process back, shifting production to printing.

That shift favors Georgia. The state has footwear production familiarity with Okabashi’s Buford factory, which is one of the few U.S. shoemakers still producing at scale. Pair that base with SCAD’s VR-to-print skill set, and you have the bones of a Southern manufacturing network. Unlike traditional industry demands for large minimums for footwear with lengthy shipping chains, 3D printing collapses the process into lower upfront costs and smaller quantities to print. There even lies the possibility for scan-to-fit sizing, which SCAD is already exploring, according to Williams.

As technology matures, personalization is realized. Back in the lab, the prototypes on the rack point to a new footwear economy designed for the people. With sneakers being “more cultural than ever,” as Williams points out, it’s critical to center design on users. These products already carry identity, culture and business. Now it’s time to localize production and personalize fit, because, at the end of the day, shoes should fit lives and not just sizes.

What’s happening in SCAD’s sneaker labs represents more than the evolution of footwear; it’s a signal of where Georgia’s creative economy is heading. By blending artistry, sustainability and advanced manufacturing, students and entrepreneurs are building the foundation for a new kind of industry, one that values culture and community as much as innovation. In a state known for storytelling through film, music and design, sneakers may just become the next chapter in Georgia’s creative revolution.

This article appeared in the 2026 edition of the Creative Economy Journal. See more from the Journal here.