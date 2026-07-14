Discover Dekalb’s “Beyond Unstoppable” Nominated for Starz Humanitas Prize

By Michael Scheinder
“My So-Called Life” creator and “Wicked” writer Winnie Holzman has been tapped to receive Humanitas‘s Kieser Award, while writer/comedian Ashley Nicole Black has been named host of this year’s Humanitas Prizes Award Show & Toast, the org announced Monday.
Also on Monday, Humanitas announced the nominees for this year’s ten Humanitas Prizes, and revealed that Starz is back as the awards show’s key sponsor.
The ceremony, which will also announce the 2026 New Voices Fellows, College Screenwriting Awards and Starz #TakeTheLead Award, will take place at Avalon Hollywood on Sept. 9. The Humanitas Prize honors “film and television writers whose work explores the human condition in a nuanced, meaningful way. Prizes are presented at an annual event where winners receive a trophy and a cash prize.” Here are this year’s nominees:
Short Film
“Beyond Unstoppable”: Valerie Alexander
“Double Happiness”: Shari Albert, Laura LeeLun
“The Birthday Gif”t: Stephanie Alison Walker, Paula Pizzi
“Vital”: Amir Zargara, Gabe Berry
Documentary (Feature)
“Come See Me in the Good Light”: Ryan White, Jessica Hargrave, Tig Notaro, Stef Willen
“The Tale of Silyan”: Tamara Kotevska
“Life After”: Reid Davenport, Colleen Cassingham
“Shuffle”: Benjamin Flaherty
For more Variety.com
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