Commentary: Election Years Are When Leadership Matters Most

By Randy Davidson, CEO & Founder of Georgia Entertainment & Georgia Insider

Election years create uncertainty. New leaders emerge. Priorities shift. Long-standing relationships evolve. It is easy for organizations to put public policy on the back burner until the election is over.

That is usually a mistake.

Periods of transition are when relationships are built, perspectives are shared and future conversations begin. By the time legislation is introduced, committee meetings are scheduled and decisions are moving through the process, the organizations that have invested in consistent engagement are already part of the conversation.

Today, those conversations are becoming even more important.

Whether history ultimately calls this the next industrial revolution or simply the AI era, we are living through one of the fastest periods of economic and technological change in modern history. Artificial intelligence is transforming how we work. Intellectual property is becoming more valuable than ever. Technology continues to reshape every industry, and entertainment has become a driving force behind culture, commerce and innovation.

Public policy is working to keep pace.

I believe leaders across every industry have a responsibility to help policymakers understand what is happening on the ground. The goal is not to ask for favors. The goal is to become a trusted resource.

For many years, innovation was a throw away term and the creative industries were viewed as a specialty sector. That has changed dramatically.

Today, Georgia’s creative and innovation economy reaches into manufacturing, healthcare, logistics, education, financial services, tourism, agriculture and countless other industries. Software powers storytelling. Artificial intelligence changes production. Digital media influences marketing. Content drives commerce. Innovation moves across industry lines faster than ever before.

This is one of the reasons Georgia’s economy has remained so resilient. We are strengthened by a diverse mix of industries that continue to evolve together. Technology, innovation and the creative economy have become part of that foundation, creating the kinds of careers that surveys show our young people want!

Artificial intelligence, intellectual property, workforce development, tax policy, education and economic development are being discussed at both the state and federal levels. The decisions made over the next several years will influence investment, entrepreneurship and job creation for decades.

Business leaders should know who represents their communities. They should understand which issues are being debated. They should learn how the legislative process works and build relationships with people who understand it well.

That does not require agreeing on every issue.

It does require showing up and helping elected leaders understand the opportunities and challenges facing the state’s evolving economy.

One of Georgia’s greatest strengths has been the willingness of leaders from across the political spectrum to recognize the value of innovation and entrepreneurship. That spirit of collaboration deserves continued attention because economic opportunity has always been strongest when people are willing to work together around shared goals.

Over the years, we have tried to contribute in simple, consistent ways.

Every elected member of the Georgia General Assembly receives our publications. Throughout the year, elected officials from both parties participate in our events alongside entrepreneurs, creators, educators and business leaders. One of the traditions our team values most is personally delivering our annual printed Journal to policymakers at the State Capitol, each edition personalized with the recipient’s name embossed on the cover.

Those moments are about sharing information and providing insight into an industry that continues to evolve at an extraordinary pace.

Policymakers cannot be experts in every sector of the economy. They depend on you to help them understand emerging trends and the real-world impact of public policy. Organizations that consistently contribute thoughtful perspectives become valuable partners in those conversations.

Stay engaged.

Attend the events. Learn who is serving your community. Build relationships before you need them. Share ideas that strengthen Georgia’s economy. Help policymakers understand where innovation is heading and what it will take for our state to remain competitive.

The policies surrounding these industries matter. Despite the intensity of election season, we’ve been fortunate to see elected leaders from both parties participate in our events, read our publications and engage in thoughtful conversations about the future of Georgia’s economy.

Years from now, we will look back on this period as one of extraordinary transformation. The organizations that made the greatest impact will be those that chose to participate while the future was still taking shape.

Some of our memorable times at the Capitol below and images of the last few Journals.