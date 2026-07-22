Georgia Entertainment to return to Los Angeles this November

The American Film Market is gearing up for another year, and Georgia Entertainment will be in Los Angeles during AFM for a drop-in at Company 3’s Santa Monica location, marking the second consecutive year the organization has brought the gathering to the West Coast.
Last year’s event drew a capacity crowd of finance executives, legal experts, accounting professionals and filmmakers for an afternoon of networking and cross-coast conversation. Speakers from Company 3, ABS Payroll & Accounting, Schulz Entertainment Law and Element CPA led discussions on production infrastructure, financing and collaborative opportunities spanning both coasts.
“We follow our audience, and Georgia’s presence at major industry events worldwide is essential, especially on the West Coast,” said Randy Davidson, founder and CEO of Georgia Entertainment.
Details on this year’s drop-in are forthcoming. Watch this space and see all events here.
Georgia Insider is being built.
It is a private community for executives shaping Georgia’s creative, innovation, and technology economy. Join for exclusive insights, member-only reports, private dinners, off-calendar events – and the connections that don’t happen anywhere else.
Add your name and stay close as we build.
Staying Connected with Georgia Entertainment.
Follow us on LinkedIn or Instagram. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Are you available to speak on panels, share at our events or contribute thought leadership via commentary or perspective? Contact us with your thoughts and ideas.