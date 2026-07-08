Georgia talent and Georgia-shot series land among 2026 Emmy nominees

The Television Academy on Wednesday unveiled nominations for the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards, with Conyers-born actress Elle Fanning among the honorees.

Fanning, who was born in the Atlanta suburb of Conyers in 1998, was nominated for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for her performance in “Margo’s Got Money Troubles.” It is her second nomination in the category. She was recognized in 2022 for her performance in the Hulu series “The Great.” Fanning also serves as an executive producer on “Margo’s Got Money Troubles,” giving her recognition on both the performing and producing sides. She competes in the category alongside Quinta Brunson, Ayo Edebiri, Lisa Kudrow and Jean Smart.

Georgia’s production economy also figured into the results through “Stranger Things,” the Netflix series that filmed its entire run in the state. The show received seven nominations, all in craft categories, including production design, prosthetic makeup, music supervision, sound mixing and visual effects. Across its run, the production has been a significant contributor to local hiring and spending, filming in communities around metro Atlanta and beyond.

The HBO dark comedy “DTF St. Louis,” which earned 13 nominations, was filmed entirely in the state despite its Missouri setting. Production was based at Electric Owl Studios in Decatur, with location work across metro Atlanta communities including Dunwoody, Johns Creek and Cumming.

The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards will be presented Monday, Sept. 14, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, hosted by “Law & Order: SVU” star Mariska Hargitay and airing on NBC and Peacock. The Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which present the majority of the craft trophies, will take place Sept. 5 and 6.