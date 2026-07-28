Georgia Turns Up in Toronto

Two confirmed films with Georgia fingerprints are headed to the 51st Toronto International Film Festival.

The festival runs Sept. 10 through Sept. 20. TIFF is still announcing sections, which means the Georgia count is a moving target. Here is what is confirmed so far:

“The Life and Deaths of Wilson Shedd”

Tim Blake Nelson wrote, directed, produced and appears in this prison drama, which lands at TIFF as a Gala Presentation and a World Premiere. Principal photography ran in Columbus beginning May 5, 2025, and wrapped in mid-June, with additional filming in the Decatur area. Locations included jails, hospitals, neighborhoods and a local barbecue restaurant, because this is Georgia and a shoot without barbecue is barely a shoot at all.

Amanda Seyfried, Scoot McNairy and William Jackson Harper lead the cast. Extras Casting Atlanta handled background casting.

“Alpha Gang”

Alien invaders land on Earth disguised as a 1950s leather-clad biker gang. Their mission falls apart when they catch a case of human emotion. Cate Blanchett plays gang leader Alpha One.

Atlanta connects through Joshua Harris, who produces via Peachtree Media Partners, the film financing arm of Peachtree Group. Harris is president and managing partner of the division and the incoming chair of the Atlanta Film Festival. The film arrives as a Special Presentation and an International Premiere, directed by brothers David and Nathan Zellner, following their Sundance title “Sasquatch Sunset.”

What we are still watching

TIFF has more to announce. Primetime landed July 23, with Centrepiece, Wavelengths and Classics on Aug. 4 and TIFF Docs and Shortcuts on Aug. 5. Any of those sections could carry a Georgia title.

Readers who know of a film heading to Toronto with a Georgia crew, a Georgia location, Georgia financing or a Georgia native anywhere in the credits are encouraged to reach out through Georgia Entertainment social channels or contact us.

As we prepare for our own events in Toronto, Georgia Entertainment will continue updating this list as TIFF fills out its slate.

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