Global Cinema Meets Georgia Talent: Cobb International Film Festival Celebrates 12 Years on Marietta Square

The four-day festival brings more than 100 indie films from 14 countries, industry panels, and the high-stakes 100-Hour Film Race to the historic Strand Theatre this August.

Long Shot Productions Ltd., in partnership with East Coast Talent Agency and the Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, announced the return of the Cobb International Film Festival for its 12th annual edition.

Taking place Aug. 6–9, the four-day event transforms historic Marietta Square into a global hub for independent cinema, showcasing more than 100 films from 14 countries alongside a powerful lineup of homegrown Georgia talent.

What began more than a decade ago as a modest, one-day local showcase has evolved into one of the Southeast’s premier gatherings for independent filmmakers, actors and industry executives. This year’s official selections span the globe, featuring projects from the United States, Australia, Spain, Malawi, India and Japan, while maintaining a fierce dedication to local Southern storytellers.

“Twelve years ago, this festival started with just a single day and a room full of people who believed independent storytelling deserved a home in Marietta,” said Dr. Richard Tavernaro, executive director of the festival. “Every year since, our community has grown exponentially. The Strand has become a launchpad for incredible, exclusive films, and we couldn’t be prouder to bridge the gap between international cinema and Georgia’s booming film ecosystem.”

2026 Festival Highlights and Programming

More than 100 Independent Films: A curated slate of features, shorts and documentaries, highlighting breakout international cinema and elite projects from local Georgia filmmakers.

The 100-Hour Film Race and Gala: A thrilling, high-stakes competition where filmmakers write, shoot and edit a film in just 100 hours. The festival will host exclusive screenings of these frantic masterpieces, culminating in a prestigious Awards Gala.

Industry Panels and Workshops: Educational sessions led by veteran industry professionals, specifically focusing on the logistics of financing, producing and distributing independent films in today’s market.

Star-Studded Legacy: Continuing a tradition that has previously welcomed celebrity guests and honorees like Matthew Modine (“Stranger Things”), Robert Patrick (“Terminator 2”), Chandler Riggs (“The Walking Dead”) and Georgia’s own Gregory Alan Williams (“The Righteous Gemstones”).

The festival will conclude with its signature awards ceremony, honoring excellence in filmmaking across categories such as Best Local Film, Lifetime Achievement, and top international and domestic honors.

Ticket and Attendance Information

Screenings and events run continuously from Aug. 6–9. All events take place at the Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre.

Single-day passes, weekend passes, and full festival passes can be purchased in advance online at cobbfilmfestival.org or directly at the box office during the festival.