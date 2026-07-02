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July 2026: Now Filming in Georgia

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By Staff on Film & TV, News

Each month we bring you a list of ongoing productions in Georgia. This information is provided by Georgia.org and reproduced by Georgia Entertainment to bring you the latest, verified productions. Learn more at Georgia.org

Adventure Garage TV Reality
After Foster Care Documentary
Beyond the Gates S2 TV Series CBS
Exodus Feature Film Warner Bros.
Free Burt S2 TV Series Netflix
Hunting Season TV Reality Netflix
Mama June S9 TV Reality WeTV
Reasonable Doubt S4 TV Series Hulu
Scooby Doo: Origins TV Series Netflix
Silver Fox Squad TV Reality Bounce
The Ms. Pat Show S6 TV Series Paramount+
Untitled Feature Feature Film Sony

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