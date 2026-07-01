Locations, Incentives and Workforce to be Highlighted at Savannah Spotlight Event on July 14

Georgia Entertainment will host Savannah Spotlight: Entertainment Amplified in partnership with Film Savannah on July 14 from 7-10 p.m. at Old Savannah Distillery in Savannah.

The event will bring together executives, filmmakers and industry leaders across Georgia and the Southeast for an evening of networking, collaboration and conversation. Attendees will hear from local industry stakeholders about workforce, resources, infrastructure and opportunities fueling Savannah’s emergence as a leading production destination on Georgia’s Coast.

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Production activity in the city continues to build. An independent feature titled “Girl” is currently holding a crew call for positions across all departments, a sign of the work already underway on the ground in Savannah.

Savannah also offers a local incentive to support that growth. The city’s cash rebate for qualified feature films and television series goes beyond Georgia’s existing film tax credit, with an added bonus for productions that hire at least half their crew locally.

“Savannah’s production community has grown because of deliberate investment in workforce, infrastructure and resources,” said Walker Dalton, executive director of Film Savannah. “Entertainment Amplified gives us a chance to show industry leaders across the Southeast why this city is positioned to lead on Georgia’s Coast.”

“Savannah’s momentum as a production hub reflects what’s possible when local leaders, the workforce and the industry move in the same direction,” said Randy Davidson, CEO and founder of Georgia Entertainment. “Entertainment Amplified brings that energy into one room and connects it to opportunities happening across the state.”

“Events like this put people in the same room who don’t usually get that chance: filmmakers, executives and the local leaders building Savannah’s production infrastructure,” said Jezlan Moyet, president of Georgia Entertainment. “The conversations from one evening like this tend to shape projects for years.”

The event is business casual, with light appetizers and drinks served throughout the evening.

Contact us to receive information about partnering and supporting this event.