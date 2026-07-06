MPA Hires Kelsey Moore to Lead State Advocacy in Southeast Region

The Motion Picture Association (MPA) today named Kelsey Moore as its new Vice President, State Government Affairs for the Southeast Region.

In this role, Moore will lead the MPA’s advocacy strategy throughout the region to advance the film, television, and streaming industry’s key priorities. Her work will include representing the MPA before state legislatures, regulatory agencies, and executive branch officials.

She begins on July 6 and will report to Kathy Bañuelos, Senior Vice President of State Government Affairs at the MPA.

Moore joins the MPA following eight years as executive director of the Georgia Screen Entertainment Coalition (GSEC), where she led the state’s largest film industry advocacy organization and successfully defended and enhanced Georgia’s film tax incentive program. She brings extensive experience working with lawmakers, state agencies, and industry leaders to advance legislative and regulatory policies supporting Georgia’s production industry. She also oversaw the development of widely cited economic impact reports that helped inform policymakers and reinforce the industry’s value to the state.

“Anyone who has worked on a film or series production in Georgia over the last decade has benefitted directly from Kelsey’s work,” said Bañuelos. “She has been an incredible advocate for the entire motion picture industry, and I’m confident she’ll have the same impact for the entire southeast region.”

“The MPA has long been a trusted voice for an industry that fuels economic growth, drives innovation, and brings powerful stories to audiences around the world,” said Moore. “I look forward to bringing my experience advancing Georgia’s production ecosystem to the MPA and working with policymakers to foster a policy environment that allows the motion picture industry to grow, invest, and create opportunity throughout the Southeast.”

Prior to GSEC, Moore held leadership roles with the Georgia Travel Association and the Georgia Chamber of Commerce, where her work centered on public policy, economic development, and strategic partnerships. She will continue to be based in Atlanta.