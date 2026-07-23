SCAD Atlanta Launches New Music Production Degree Program in the Heart of a Global Music Capital

The Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) announces a new Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in music production, launching at SCAD Atlanta in Fall 2026.

“Atlanta has long been a driving force in American music, propelling genres from early gospel and country through hip-hop, Southern rock and R&B, into new creative frontiers,” said Karl Rouse, associate dean of SCAD’s school of film and acting. “This new degree program expands on this legacy and builds an innovative path for SCAD graduates to continue to lead and shape this evolving industry around the world.”

The U.S. music industry contributes $212 billion to the national GDP and supports 2.5 million jobs as demand pushes well beyond traditional recording. Streaming, gaming, film, television, branded content, and immersive media are all driving the need for producers who can work across platforms and formats.

The new SCAD B.F.A. in music production prepares the creative forces behind the sound — the artists who shape, build, and bring it out into the world. The program places students at the intersection of artistic vision and technical mastery, moving fluidly across composition, studio production, music for media, and live performance.

SCAD’s commitment to connecting students with top industry professionals stands at the heart of its educational philosophy. The university has cultivated relationships with celebrated artists across music, film, and the arts who invest directly in student success — sponsoring scholarships, teaching academic classes, and serving as advisors who guide students through the realities of professional creative careers. Among those who have lent their expertise to SCAD are Tony Award winner Leslie Odom Jr., acclaimed musician, bandleader and Grammy Award winner Jon Batiste, singer-songwriter and visual artist Jewel, hit-making producer Dr. Tricky Stewart, songwriter, producer and SCAD alum The-Dream, and pioneering multimedia artist Laurie Anderson, among many others. This caliber of mentorship gives students direct access to the insight, networks, and real-world perspective that only working professionals at the top of their fields can offer — bridging the gap between classroom learning and industry practice in a way few universities can match.

Alongside a new vocal performance degree also debuting this fall, SCAD’s music production degree will join the university’s School of Film and Acting, home to degree programs in acting, film and television, production design, and sound design consistently lauded among the best in the U.S. SCAD is one of The Hollywood Reporter’s Top 25 Best Film Schools and is also ranked among the top schools in the publication’s costume design, drama, and animation categories.

SCAD music production graduates will be prepared for careers including:

• Music producer

• Audio engineer

• Recording engineer

• Music supervisor

• Songwriter

• Composer for media

• Music director

• Sound designer

• Artist manager

• Music licensing specialist

Industry-focused coursework includes MPRD 216 Music Business History: Tin Pan Alley to Streaming Services, MPRD 285 Music Technology and Studio Fundamentals, SNDS 496 The Session: From Studio to Stage, MPRD 410 Digital Mastering and Distribution and more.

SCAD cultivates versatile and entrepreneurially minded artists who build lasting careers on their own terms through an in-depth understanding of the business landscape. Atlanta is the ideal place for students to learn and originate their career narratives with direct access to one of the most consequential music ecosystems in the world.

Music production courses will take place at SCAD Film Studios in Atlanta. Located a few blocks from SCAD Atlanta’s main building in Midtown Atlanta, this fully refurbished television studio complex features three stories of editing suites, broadcast studios, and the university’s second LED volume stage.

. SCAD.edu For more information on the new degree program, visit