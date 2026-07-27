Lessons from Christopher Nolan: Have You Earned the Right to Create Scarcity?

Commentary by Randy Davidson, Founder and CEO of Georgia Insider and Georgia Entertainment

I know dozens of innovators, entrepreneurs and creators across Georgia who continue to stand out despite rapid advances in artificial intelligence, changing consumer behavior and an increasingly crowded marketplace. Many have become trusted mentors over the years, and one trait consistently sets them apart: they embrace change without losing sight of what makes them uniquely valuable.

Christopher Nolan is one of those leaders. His latest film, The Odyssey, has become a fascinating case study for all business leaders. Audiences are traveling across the country and many purchased tickets months in advance to experience the film in 70mm IMAX.

Most people think the story is about scarcity. But Christopher Nolan earned the right to create scarcity. He didn’t sidestep artificial intelligence or the changing ways people consume content. He embraced those realities while doubling down on the one thing technology cannot replicate: years of sound judgment, authentic storytelling and an earned reputation.

That’s the lesson every leader, entrepreneur and innovator should be paying attention to. Many organizations misunderstand what makes a product, company or leader truly stand apart. It has always been about earned scarcity. It is built over years through judgment, consistency and trust.

Every Nolan project leading up to The Odyssey reinforced a reputation for thoughtful storytelling, technical excellence and an unwavering commitment to his craft. Whether audiences loved every film is beside the point. They came to believe every creative decision was intentional. That lesson extends far beyond movie-making.

Artificial intelligence is rapidly democratizing capability. Nearly everyone can now generate content, write proposals, build presentations, create images and automate work that once required specialized expertise.

The ability to generate content is becoming commonplace. The ability to exercise judgment is not. As technology lowers barriers to creation, the market begins placing greater value on what cannot be automated. You can’t automate taste, human judgment, authenticity, creative problem-solving, and the ultimate need for belonging.

If everyone in your industry gains access to the same AI tools, what still makes your organization different? I believe it is the quality of decisions people trust you to make. Your judgement and authenticity.

Christopher Nolan’s commitment to theatrical filmmaking and large-format film has shaped his work for years. Audiences recognize that consistency because they have watched him make difficult choices that aligned with his beliefs even when easier alternatives existed. That consistency built trust long before it created demand.

One of the most remarkable aspects of Nolan’s success is that he has helped millions of people appreciate technical distinctions they never previously considered. Conversations about film gauges, projection systems, aspect ratios and large-format presentation have become part of mainstream culture because someone cared enough to explain why they mattered.

Expertise gains economic value when people understand how it changes the outcome.

Too many organizations possess extraordinary expertise but keep it hidden behind the finished product. Customers buy confidence. When expertise becomes visible, confidence grows.

Scarcity is the final piece of the equation and it works because judgment came first. Then authenticity and expertise from years of experience. Even during the World Cup, I witnessed brands trying to activate events around scarcity tactics. But they had no history or past experience. It was hollow.

For your organization, scarcity may look like limited access to a trusted advisor or a private event for your most valued clients to mingle with new prospects. It may be a product built so thoughtfully that demand naturally exceeds supply. The common denominator is trust.

Artificial intelligence will continue making production faster, cheaper and more accessible. Embrace these new technologies and changing consumer behaviors, but use them to amplify what competitors can’t easily replicate: your organization’s judgment, authenticity and expertise.

Christopher Nolan created scarcity because people trusted his judgment long before they bought a ticket.