Shadowbox Studios creates initiative for indie productions at Shinfield and Atlanta sites

Shadowbox Studios is targeting independent film and TV productions with an initiative to make it easier for independent producers to access its UK and US facilities at Shinfield and Atlanta, respectively.

Shadowbox Independent is focused on supporting new and emerging talent, arthouse productions, and low-budget productions, with special packages enabling producers shooting in the UK to access reduced rates on stages, offices, workshops, the backlot, with local businesses, and in Atlanta for lighting and grip.

In the UK, Shadowbox Studios will also leverage its partnership with the regional agency Screen Berkshire to help producers with locations, suppliers, crew and talent.

Eligible films should be budgeted under the Independent Film Tax Credit cap of £23.5m, but do not have to be of UK origin. The initiative is also open to TV productions that consider themselves to be independent, without a strict definition.

In Atlanta, eligibility will be for productions budegted at $5m or less.

“We want this initiative to offer a gateway to world-class film studios for independent productions,” said Beth Gallagher, senior director of global sales at Shadowbox Studios. “We know that accessing premium facilities can feel increasingly out of reach for limited budget productions. Shadowbox Independent has been designed to change that.”

Shadowbox is also developing studios on the Gold Coast, Australia, partnering with Jordan’s Olivewood Studios to manage its operations. Shadowbox Studios is majority-owned by US investment firms Silver Lake and Commonwealth Asset Management.

UK independent films which have previously been shot at Shadowbox Studios Shinfield include Richard Hawkins’ Think Of England.

“It can be intimidating as an indie producer, on a leaner budget, making those initial approaches to the larger facilities,” noted Poppy O’Hagan, who produced Think Of England. “But our experience has shown us that it’s worth asking the question, see what help is out there.”