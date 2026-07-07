Shadowbox Studios launches initiative for independent productions

Shadowbox Studios has today announced a new initiative to support independent productions access its premium facilities. ‘Shadowbox Independent’ will include packaged support for eligible productions at its sites in the UK and Atlanta, with the program designed to follow as Shadowbox expands around the world.

The initiative has been conceived to support both new and emerging talent, art house productions and those with limited funding. The packages have been created specifically to help producers overcome challenges unique to independents. The enhanced support will also include access to the Shadowbox network including special rates with local businesses and in Atlanta lighting and grip support; plus, across all sites, advocacy of projects as needed.

Eligible productions in the UK are all independent film and television productions and/or those that qualify for the UK Government independent film tax credit. In Atlanta eligibility will be for productions with a budget at or less than $5 million.

Producers will be supported in accessing the most desirable stages and support spaces for their productions – according to availability. The goal is to help independent productions achieve their creative ambitions within more limited budgets.

Beth Gallagher, Senior Director of Global Sales, Shadowbox Studios said: “We want this initiative to offer a gateway to world-class film studios for independent productions. We know that accessing premium facilities can feel increasingly out of reach for limited budget productions. Shadowbox Independent has been designed to change that.”

Gallagher continued: “This idea has been born out of our experience supporting independent films on a case-by-case basis. Not least the brilliant, Think of England. Through this process we realised that if we could be flexible operationally but offer very transparent and structured packages – we can make a meaningful difference to the creative communities where we operate.”

Poppy O’Hagan, Producer, Think of England added: “It can be intimidating as an indie producer, on a leaner budget, making those initial approaches to the larger facilities. But our experience has shown us that it’s worth asking the question, see what help is out there – it is the invaluable support from key industry players like Shadowbox that nudges you closer to getting your story on the screen. On Think of England, the fact we were an independent film didn’t change our ambitions to make a high quality film and working with Shadowbox helped us achieve that.”

In the UK, Shadowbox Independent will also connect Producers to Resource Productions, who lead Screen Berkshire and Berkshire Film Office, and can support with locations, suppliers, crew and talent, including trainees, mid-level crew, Heads of Department (HODs) and apprentices.

See recap and reel of The Creator’s Toolbox held at Shadowbox Studios in Atlanta here.