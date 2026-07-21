The ATL District: Georgia’s Airport City and the Economy Built Around the World’s Busiest Runway

Most people think of Atlanta’s airport as a place to pass through. They hurry from parking lots to terminals, from security checkpoints to departure gates, often unaware that beyond the runways exists one of Georgia’s most dynamic economic districts. Yet the area surrounding Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has evolved into far more than transportation infrastructure. It has become a destination, a business hub, and an economic engine in its own right.

“The ATL Airport District is much more than a transportation hub,” according to Mercedes Miller, President of the ATL District’s Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB). “It’s the front porch of Atlanta,” she continued, “representing the five cities surrounding the world’s most traveled airport; College Park, Fairburn, Hapeville, South Fulton, and Union City. The District offers visitors their first authentic introduction to metro Atlanta. Here, you’ll discover locally owned restaurants, public art, cultural attractions, and community events that showcase the heart and soul of our region. Whether you’re visiting for a few hours or a few days, the District invites you to experience Atlanta beyond the terminal.”

Known as the ATL District, this growing area encompasses a collection of communities, businesses, attractions, hotels, restaurants, logistics operations, and commercial developments that collectively serve millions of travelers while creating opportunities for residents and employers throughout the region.

In many ways, the ATL District functions like its own city.

“What makes the District special is that it’s made up of five distinct communities, each with its own personality and history,” Miller offered. “When I explore our cities, I see neighbors greeting one another, families gathering in local parks, and business owners