Georgia Entertainment Brings “From Story to Scale” to Toronta as TIFF Launches The Market

Georgia Entertainment returns to Toronto this September with From Story to Scale, a slate of strategic gatherings and engagements during the 51st Toronto International Film Festival, Sept. 10-20, 2026. The series returns for a second year.

This year’s programming arrives at a defining moment for the festival. TIFF 2026 marks the launch of TIFF: The Market, a new global content marketplace backed by a $23 million (CAD) investment from the government of Canada and supported by Telefilm Canada. Running Sept. 10-16 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, The Market will drive the buying and selling of screen-based projects, intellectual property and immersive content across platforms, with an Innovation Hub and an IP Exchange.

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The conversation across the industry has shifted. The focus moves beyond where production can be incentivized and made the cheapest, toward IP origination, ownership, financing, development and long-term franchise value. From Story to Scale puts Georgia at the center of that conversation.

The Market’s arrival raises the stakes for any region competing for productions. TIFF has invited more than 250 new international buyers, building on the roughly 800 who attend the festival each year, shifting Toronto from a launch platform toward a place where deals close.

“The center of gravity in entertainment has moved to intellectual property. The questions today are who originates it, who owns it, who finances it and who builds long-term franchise value from it,” said Randy Davidson, founder and CEO of Georgia Entertainment. “TIFF: The Market is being built for exactly that world. From Story to Scale puts Georgia in the rooms where the future of innovation and entertainment is being decided.”

From Story to Scale programming will feature strategic gatherings with decision-makers from across the world, a private Georgia Insider brunch with members and invited industry leaders, and live coverage promoted and archived across Georgia Entertainment’s platforms. Programming is tailored to promote Georgia’s production infrastructure, locations, tax incentives and creative ecosystem.

“Our efforts during the festival bring members and international industry leaders to the same table to talk about IP, global partnerships and what Georgia companies can build from here,” said Jezlan Moyet, president of Georgia Entertainment. “We are proud to showcase Georgia as a place where every story has a home and where those stories scale.”

Venue, programming details and partners will be announced soon.

A limited number of partnership opportunities remain available for organizations aligned with this mission, including title naming across promotions, press and social, featured placement in live coverage, and custom co-branded media options. Companies do not need to be attending the festival to participate. Contact us to request more information.

Request an Invitation | Partnership Overview | Recap from 2025

TIFF: The Market Preview