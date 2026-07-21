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TIFF welcomes acclaimed filmmakers and talent to its 2026 Gala and Special Presentations programmes

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By Staff on Film & TV, News

TIFF welcomes acclaimed filmmakers and talent to its 2026 Gala and Special Presentations programmes

World Premieres include: Peter Farrelly’s I Play Rocky, Sue Kim’s Always Lalisa, John Madden’s Onwards and Sideways, Hans Petter Moland’s Growth of the Soil, Chris Rock’s Misty Green, Yeon Sang-ho’s Paradise Lost and Mina Shum’s Whatcha Want

Yan Lanouette Turgeon’s Villeneuve: The Rise of a Legend announced as Closing Night Gala
A racing driver in a white STP race suit stands with a woman holding a child, as a cameraman films behind them.

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The Toronto International Film Festival is kicking off its week of announcements with its Gala, presented by Lavazza, and Special Presentations programmes, welcoming acclaimed filmmakers, celebrated talent, and some of the most anticipated films of the year to Toronto. Showcasing a dynamic mix of World Premieres, critically acclaimed international cinema, and compelling storytelling from directors to watch, the films announced today reflect TIFF’s ongoing commitment to bringing audiences together through exceptional film experiences from around the globe. The 51st edition of TIFF, presented by Rogers, will run September 10—20, 2026.

This year’s Gala and Special Presentations feature films from nearly 30 countries, highlighting distinctive artistic visions by leading global directors including: Pedro Almodóvar, Danny Boyle, Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Lee Chang-dong, Jesse Eisenberg, Gael García Bernal, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Hirokazu Kore-eda, Mike Leigh, John Madden, Rachel Morrison, Cristian Mungiu, Chris Rock, Rodrigo Sorogoyen, Florian Zeller and Andrey Zvyagintsev.

The Gala and Special Presentations programmes are popular with TIFF audiences for their glitzy A-list red carpets and future award winners, as well as for presenting a curated collection of films that reflect the diversity and creativity of today’s filmmaking landscape.

TIFF is also announcing that its Closing Night Film will be Yan Lanouette Turgeon’s Villeneuve: The Rise of a Legend, a biographical sports drama that chronicles the early years of Canadian racing legend Gilles Villeneuve’s career, taking place on Saturday, September 19.

2026 Gala Presentations (in alphabetical order):
*previously announced

A Talent for Murder | Anton Corbijn | United Kingdom, Italy
World Premiere

All About Corinne | Marc Fitoussi | France
North American Premiere

Always Lalisa | Sue Kim | USA
World Premiere

Atonement | Reed Van Dyk | USA
North American Premiere

Babies | Lauren Miller Rogen | USA
World Premiere

*Being Heumann | Siân Heder | USA
World Premiere
Opening Night Film

Bunker | Florian Zeller | France, Spain
North American Premiere

Diary of a Mad Old Man | Wayne Wang | USA
World Premiere

Evil Genius | Courteney Cox | USA
World Premiere

Girl Group | Rebel Wilson | United Kingdom
World Premiere

Man in Motion: The Rick Hansen Story | Adrian Buitenhuis | Canada
World Premiere

Misty Green | Chris Rock | USA
World Premiere

Onwards and Sideways | John Madden | United Kingdom
World Premiere

Pretenders | Joss Crowley | United Kingdom
World Premiere

*Prima Facie | Susanna White | Australia, United Kingdom
World Premiere

Run Terry Run | Sean Menard | Canada

Spirit Guardians: The Last Secret of the First Emperor | Nguyen Phan Quang Binh | Vietnam
International Premiere

Tenzing | Jennifer Peedom | USA, Australia
Canadian Premiere

*The Assassin(s) | Hur Jin-ho | South Korea
World Premiere

The Life and Deaths of Wilson Shedd | Tim Blake Nelson | USA
World Premiere

The Only Living Pickpocket in New York | Noah Segan | USA
Canadian Premiere

Up Against It | Trudie Styler | United Kingdom
World Premiere

Villeneuve: The Rise of a Legend | Yan Lanouette Turgeon | Canada
World Premiere
Closing Night Film

2026 Special Presentations (in alphabetical order):
*previously announced

A Long Winter | Andrew Haigh | Canada, United Kingdom
Canadian Premiere

All of a Sudden | Ryûsuke Hamaguchi | France, Japan, Germany, Belgium
North American Premiere

All That She Wants | Scarlett Bermingham, Andrew Rhymer | USA, Canada
World Premiere

*Alpha Gang | David Zellner, Nathan Zellner | USA
International Premiere

Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo | Takashi Miike | USA, United Kingdom, Japan
World Premiere

Bitter Christmas | Pedro Almodóvar | Spain
North American Premiere

Clarissa | Arie Esiri, Chuko Esiri | Nigeria, USA
North American Premiere

Club Kid | Jordan Firstman | USA
Canadian Premiere

Coward | Lukas Dhont | Belgium
North American Premiere

Elsinore | Simon Stone | United Kingdom
Canadian Premiere

Everest: The Other Side | Jimmy Chin, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi | USA
Canadian Premiere

Everybody Wants To F*** Me | Jonathan Schey | United Kingdom, France, USA
World Premiere

Faith | Paul Andrew Williams | United Kingdom
World Premiere

Fjord | Cristian Mungiu | Romania, France, Norway, Sweden, Denmark
Canadian Premiere

Gentle Monster | Marie Kreutzer | Austria
Canadian Premiere

*Glaxo | Benjamín Naishtat | Argentina, Brazil
World Premiere

Growth of the Soil | Hans Petter Moland | Norway
World Premiere

Happily Ever After | Feng-I Fiona Roan | Taiwan
World Premiere

Hombre al agua | Gael García Bernal | Mexico
North American Premiere

I Play Rocky | Peter Farrelly | USA
World Premiere

In Alaska | Jaap van Heusden, Vinnie Karetak | Netherlands, Canada
World Premiere

Ink | Danny Boyle | United Kingdom, France, USA
Canadian Premiere

Josephine | Beth de Araújo | USA
Canadian Premiere

La Bola Negra | Javier Calvo, Javier Ambrossi | Spain, France
Canadian Premiere

Le Faux Soir | Michaël R. Roskam | Belgium, France
World Premiere

Look Back | Hirokazu Kore-eda | Japan
North American Premiere

*Love of Your Life | Rachel Morrison | USA
World Premiere

Minotaur | Andrey Zvyagintsev | France, Germany, Latvia
Canadian Premiere

Mr. Nelson, Did You Kill People? | Shinya Tsukamoto | Japan
North American Premiere

Paradise Lost | Yeon Sang-ho | South Korea
World Premiere

Phoolan | Richie Mehta | India
World Premiere

Possible Love | Lee Chang-dong | South Korea
North American Premiere

Tender Loving Care | Mike Leigh | United Kingdom
Canadian Premiere

The Age of Goodbyes | Edmund Yeo | Taiwan, Malaysia
World Premiere

The Beloved | Rodrigo Sorogoyen | Spain
North American Premiere

The Debut | Jesse Eisenberg | USA
International Premiere

*The Housewife | Ben Shirinian | USA
World Premiere

The Julia Set | Niki Byrne | USA
World Premiere

The Man I Love | Ira Sachs | USA
Canadian Premiere

The Stunt Driver | Michael Dowse | Canada
World Premiere

The Unknown | Arthur Harari | France
Canadian Premiere

Whatcha Want | Mina Shum | Canada
World Premiere

*Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother | Bassam Tariq | USA
World Premiere

The 51st edition of the Toronto International Film Festival, presented by Rogers, runs September 10–20, 2026. The inaugural edition of TIFF: The Market takes place the first week of Festival, September 10–16, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

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