Trilith Institute Announces Fall Professional Education Lineup

Trilith Institute, a nonprofit dedicated to preparing the next generation of storytellers and creative professionals, today announced its Fall Professional Education lineup featuring industry-led courses designed to equip aspiring filmmakers, writers, actors, artists and media professionals with the skills needed to succeed in today’s global creative economy. Through hands-on learning and instruction from accomplished industry experts, the Institute creates accessible pathways into careers across film, television and the broader media and creative landscape.

Beginning this fall, participants can choose from a range of immersive, career-focused courses, including:

Introduction to VFX & Animation

Screenwriting Essentials I

Narrative Directing for Screen

Foundations of Filmmaking

Acting for Camera with Alliance Theatre

Introduction to Costume Design

Designed for aspiring filmmakers, writers, directors, actors, artists and other creative professionals, the courses combine hands-on instruction with direct access to industry experts actively working across film, television and digital media. The courses are designed to meet participants where they are, whether they are college students, recent graduates, career changers or working professionals looking to build, enhance or expand their skills. Professional Education participants also receive priority consideration through Trilith Institute’s Workforce Placement Program on film and television productions, creating a direct pathway from the classroom to professional experience.

“At Trilith Institute, we’re committed to creating meaningful pathways for the next generation of storytellers and creative professionals,” said Jeffrey Stepakoff, co-founder and CEO of Trilith Institute. “Whether someone is discovering filmmaking for the first time, refining their craft or preparing to launch a creative career, our programs combine practical experience, mentorship and direct connections to workforce placement opportunities that help transform talent into careers.”

The Fall Professional Education courses complement Semester at Trilith, the Institute’s flagship 15-week immersive education program launching this fall. Building on successful pilot programs with Clemson University and Georgia Southern University, Semester at Trilith enables college students from across the country to live, learn and create within the Trilith ecosystem while earning academic credit. Together, the programs reflect the Institute’s commitment to building a comprehensive educational pipeline for emerging storytellers and creative professionals.

Through its Workforce Placement Program, Trilith Institute helps participants gain valuable, paid production experience while building professional networks within the industry. Among eligible Professional Education participants, 63% have secured at least one paid workforce placement, and participants average 1.7 paid placements each, demonstrating the Institute’s commitment to helping emerging creatives launch successful careers.

Before the fall semester begins, aspiring creatives can sharpen their craft through a series of intensive summer workshops and master classes, including:

Script Analysis Master Class: Unlocking Character, Story and Performance

Writing for Soap Operas: The Art of Long-Form Television Storytelling

Story Development Workshop

Book to Script: Adapting Stories for the Screen

These workshops offer participants the opportunity to deepen their storytelling skills through focused, hands-on instruction from experienced industry professionals.

Registration is now open. For course descriptions, schedules and enrollment information, visit TrilithInstitute.org.

About Trilith Institute

Trilith Institute is a nonprofit (501c3) organization dedicated to discovering, developing and empowering the next generation of storytellers. Through immersive education, mentorship, college and university partnerships like Semester at Trilith, the Institute creates pathways into the film, television and digital media industries while fostering a more inclusive and innovative creative workforce. Located adjacent to Trilith Studios in South Metro Atlanta, the Institute connects emerging creatives with unparalleled opportunities to learn from and work alongside industry professionals.