Tyler Perry Studios To Launch Virtual Production Soundstage In Partnership With Synapse

Tyler Perry has learned to adapt and evolve when it comes to production. His Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta was among the first to restart filming during the pandemic with Covid protocols. Now it is joining the rise of virtual production with a new facility.

Tyler Perry Studios has struck a multi-year deal with Synapse Virtual Production to develop and operate a new virtual production-enabled soundstage on the 365-acre Tyler Perry Studios campus in Atlanta.

One of the complex’s existing stages is being converted to accomodate LED volume technology and real-time digital environments using advanced camera tracking, and real-time 3D engines such as Unreal Engine. It is expected to be operational by the end of 2026.

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