170,000 Attendees Celebrated World Cup ‘26 on the Decatur Square, City Leaders Making Plans for Future

The final attendance numbers are in, and the City of Decatur officially reported today that 170,000 visitors celebrated FIFA World Cup ‘26 at Decatur WatchFest ‘26 on the city’s Square. On average, 5,500 people visited Decatur daily, with almost 11,000 on peak days, enjoying 72 World Cup matches and 34 days of music and other event activations.

“The attendance and impact of Decatur WatchFest ‘26 on our local businesses far exceeded our expectations,” said Decatur City Manager Andrea Arnold. “One of our goals was to showcase Decatur to people beyond our zip code, and the results show that 75 percent of our visitors came from the greater Atlanta area and beyond.”

Decatur WatchFest ‘26 – By the Numbers

Planning Timeline: Two years Event Days: 34 Hours of Programming: 270 Matches Shown: 72 matches. 140+ hours of soccer. Concerts: 34 free concerts featuring national and local music, including Big Boi, The War And Treaty, and Indigo Girls, totaling 50+ hours of music 40 WatchSpots at Decatur pubs and restaurants Volunteers: 225 people working 502 shifts for a total of 1,500 hours Sponsors: 18 sponsors and partners with 120 activations across 34 days Steering Committee Members: 40

Attendance Total Visitors to Decatur Square: 170,000 Average Daily Attendance: 5,500 Peak Attendance: 10,800 Local Decatur: 75 percent of visitors came from outside of Decatur proper

Social Media and Digital Earned Social Media Audience: 52.1 million Owned Social Media Audience 2.9 million 8K Instagram followers 235K website visits

Media Coverage Earned Media Audience: 960,000,000 Media Interviews: 300+ interviews resulting in almost 1,000 media mentions



Many Decatur businesses saw their best activity in years, with some even reporting they had their best days since they first opened.

“For Siam Thai Restaurant, this has been the best summer we’ve had in the last five years. The Watch Fest brought an incredible number of visitors to downtown Decatur, and our restaurant saw a significant increase in customers throughout the event. The atmosphere was vibrant, exciting, and truly brought the community together.” — Narit Marajit McCrary, Owner

“[The World Cup] was a huge success for us with sales that we will more than likely never see again. We thought we’d prepared in the six months leading up to it … but all that prep quickly went out the window after the first weekend! The Beer Garden especially was the big winner.” — Dave Blanchard, Brick Store Pub

As with Decatur’s Olympics efforts in 1996, long term impact on economic development is expected as new-to-Decatur visitors decide to live, work, and play in the city. City leaders recognize the potential that the new stage and Square renovations have brought to the city and planning is already in progress for other community events on and around the Square.