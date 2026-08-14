American Film Market Unveils First-Ever Theme For 2026 Edition: The New Global Screen Economy

The American Film Market® (AFM®) today announced its first-ever unifying theme, “The New Global Screen Economy,” positioning the 2026 market around the shifts redefining how content is financed, produced, distributed, and brought to audiences worldwide. AFM’s 47th edition will take place November 10–15, 2026, in Los Angeles, with headquarters at the Fairmont Century Plaza and screenings held at AMC Century City 15.

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90 Exhibitors already confirmed from around the world, along with strong engagement from both Exhibitors and Buyers, underscore the strength and enthusiasm surrounding AFM’s continuation in Los Angeles, reinforcing its position as a central hub for the international film and television business. AFM 2026 exhibitors include leading international finance, production, sales, and distribution companies such as: AGC Studios, A Higher Standard, Anton, Arclight Films, Artist View Entertainment, The Asylum, Beta Cinema, Blue Fox Entertainment, Charades, Cornerstone Films, Epic Pictures, Film Mode Entertainment, Gaumont, Global Constellation, Highland Film Group, Indie Rights, Kinology, Lionsgate, Millennium Media, Mister Smith, Myriad Pictures, NEON, North.Five.Six, Protagonist Pictures, Resurgence Media Group, SND Groupe M6, StudioCanal, Studio TF1, TPC, Unifrance, Vaneast Pictures, The Veterans, Voltage Pictures and XYZ Films.

Produced by the Independent Film & Television Alliance (IFTA), AFM will use the theme as a unifying thread across the market’s programming, partnerships, and on-site experience to explore the forces shaping today’s global industry — from evolving financing, production, and distribution models to emerging technologies and shifting audience behavior. The theme will frame conversations throughout the week on the path ahead for the independent sector, reflecting IFTA’s view that the independent community should be defining the industry’s next chapter — leading it rather than following it.

Jackie Brenneman, IFTA’s President & CEO, said, “Our business is at an inflection point, and we can’t move forward by looking backward. We need to take a more deliberate approach and focus on creating new opportunities. That is a central role AFM plays. The commitments we’re already seeing this year reflect the momentum building across the industry and points to what will be not only my first AFM, but also one of the most dynamic and defining in recent years. With ‘The New Global Screen Economy,’ we are creating a framework for the full spectrum of the industry to come together, align, and shape what comes next.”

AFM 2026 will also introduce targeted enhancements designed to further strengthen the market experience, with additional details to be announced in the coming months.