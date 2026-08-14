Antitrust case reportedly has Paramount eyeing Georgia, others for HQ move

Could Atlanta become home to Paramount Skydance?

David Ellison, the chairman of Paramount, which is trying to buy CNN parent Warner Bros. Discovery, is reportedly threatening to move its headquarters from Los Angeles to a city in a state that is not suing his company, according to reports from multiple media outlets, citing unnamed individuals.

Ellison held a meeting last week with his executive team and said he is considering a move to Texas, Tennessee, Georgia or an unnamed state if California Attorney General Rob Bonta doesn’t negotiate a settlement with Paramount by Oct. 1, entertainment journalist Matt Belloni of Puck reported this week, citing two people with direct knowledge of the matter.

Randy Davidson, publisher of Georgia Entertainment News, said he thinks Ellison is serious.

“You can’t ignore Georgia,” he said. “We have the airport. We have the type of environment that welcomes corporate America.”

He said he also believes, regardless of who becomes governor this November, the state’s support of a strong TV and film infrastructure in Georgia won’t change.

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