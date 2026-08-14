Atlanta Luxury Living Is Expanding Its Map

From Trilith to Chattahoochee Hills, a new luxury corridor is taking shape south of Atlanta

By Debra Johnston

Atlanta’s luxury real estate story has traditionally centered around Buckhead, Tuxedo Park, Chastain Park and the city’s established estate neighborhoods. But one of the most interesting development stories of 2026 is unfolding in a different direction.

South of Atlanta, the corridor stretching from Trilith through Chattahoochee Hills is attracting investment in residential communities, entertainment, hospitality, dining and recreation. More importantly, these communities are creating experiences—and that is increasingly what luxury buyers are seeking.

At Trilith, the connection between entertainment and lifestyle continues to deepen. The 530,000-square-foot Trilith LIVE complex brings a 2,200-seat theater, production facilities, event space and luxury cinema into a community already closely connected to Georgia’s film and television industry. New restaurants, hospitality and programming are helping transform Trilith into a broader cultural and lifestyle destination.

This fall brings another intriguing intersection of design and entertainment. On October 10, Town at Trilith will host Luftgekühlt 12, the internationally known celebration of air-cooled Porsche automobiles. The event has been staged in visually distinctive locations around the world and makes its first appearance in the American South at Trilith—a fitting choice given Georgia’s motorsports heritage and Porsche Cars North America’s presence in Atlanta.

Just beyond Trilith, Chattahoochee Hills is experiencing its own evolution.

Serenbe established the blueprint for combining thoughtful development, architecture, wellness, food and preserved landscape. Now several distinctive communities emerging nearby are expanding that vision.

CERES Chatt Hills is among the most ambitious. Envisioned around food, agriculture, architecture and nature, plans include residences, a 70-room inn and approximately 50,000 square feet of retail, hospitality and workspace. Culinary elements are planned to include gardens, orchards, greenhouses, a chef incubator and cookery school—all while preserving approximately 70 percent of the land.

Nearby Sardis offers another interpretation of country living. The intimate 17-lot, equestrian-inspired community, approximately two miles from Serenbe, was conceived for those seeking countryside serenity, sophisticated design and proximity to Atlanta.

Along with emerging communities such as Merrill Park, these developments point toward something larger: acreage, architecture, recreation, culinary experiences and conservation are becoming part of a new definition of Atlanta luxury.

For luxury real estate, the significance extends beyond any individual development. Buyers increasingly want a sense of place. They are looking for privacy and acreage, but also community, wellness, exceptional food, outdoor recreation and memorable experiences.

As Trilith grows into an entertainment and cultural destination and Chattahoochee Hills evolves through thoughtfully planned communities, Atlanta’s southern corridor deserves watching. What was once considered an escape from the city is becoming something more significant: one of Georgia’s emerging destinations for luxury living.

Debra Johnston is one of Georgia’s leading luxury real estate professionals specializing in the entertainment and music industries. For years, she has advised production executives, producers, directors and entertainment professionals relocating to or investing in Georgia, helping clients find primary residences, second homes and executive housing throughout the state. She also works closely with productions to identify distinctive luxury properties for cast housing and executive accommodations, while maintaining deep knowledge of exceptional estates and unique locations that may be suitable for film and television production.