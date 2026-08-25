Atlanta-Made Sci-Fi Thriller The Living Tree Celebrates Hometown Red-Carpet Premiere

East Hollywood Pictures will celebrate the official Atlanta red-carpet premiere of its award-winning psychological sci-fi thriller The Living Tree on Saturday, September 19, 2026, at AMC Madison Yards 8, bringing the film home to the city and filmmaking community that helped make it possible.

Doors and the red carpet open at 5:00 PM, followed by the theatrical screening at 6:00 PM. The evening will also feature a post-film cast and filmmaker Q&A and an official after-party.

Written by Anthony J. James and Brey Noelle and directed by Atlanta-based filmmaker Anthony J. James, The Living Tree follows newlyweds Noah and Annabelle, whose dream honeymoon inside a secluded Costa Rican treehouse becomes a psychological nightmare when they find themselves trapped in an experiment controlled by an advanced artificial intelligence.

Produced independently through East Hollywood Pictures and distributed by Buffalo 8, the feature was created with the support of more than 150 cast members, crew members, artists and local companies

and filmed across the United States, Costa Rica, France and Iceland.

The Atlanta premiere also marks a major milestone for the filmmakers as they celebrate the film’s

upcoming digital release. Beginning September 25, 2026, The Living Tree will be available to rent or own

on Amazon Prime Video, expanding the film’s reach to audiences beyond its theatrical screenings.

“This premiere is more than a screening – it’s a homecoming,” said James. “So many people in Atlanta

gave their time, talent and belief to this film. We wanted the premiere to be a celebration of everyone who

helped us get here, and of the next chapter as The Living Tree reaches audiences around the world.”