August 2026: Now Filming in Georgia

Each month we bring you a list of ongoing productions in Georgia. This information is provided by Georgia.org and reproduced by Georgia Entertainment to bring you the latest, verified productions. Learn more at Georgia.org
|Christmas Everyday Again
|TV Movie
|Lifetime
|Confessions of the Preacher’s Wife
|TV Movie
|Dragonfly
|TV Series
|Amazon
|Exodus
|Feature Film
|Warner Bros.
|Free Burt S2
|TV Series
|Netflix
|GIRL
|Feature Film
|Hunting Season
|TV Reality
|Netflix
|Lizard Music
|Feature Film
|Amazon
|Mama June S9
|TV Reality
|WeTV
|Mosaic: Age of Intelligence
|Documentary
|PBS Passport
|Mosaic: Charging Forward
|Documentary
|PBS Passport
|Mosaic: Powering the Invisible
|Documentary
|PBS Passport
|Mosaic: Riverlands
|Documentary
|PBS Passport
|Portia S5
|TV Reality
|Fox
|Reasonable Doubt S4
|TV Series
|Hulu
|Scooby Doo: Origins
|TV Series
|Netflix
|Silver Fox Squad
|TV Reality
|Bounce
|The Big Bargain Holiday Showdown
|TV Reality
|HGTV
|The Circle S1
|TV Reality
|Hulu/Disney +
|The Ms. Pat Show S6
|TV Series
|Paramount+
|Tommy Karate
|Feature Film
|Untitled Feature
|Feature Film
|Sony
|Untitled Warner Bros. Series
|TV Series
|Warner Bros.
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