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August 2026: Now Filming in Georgia

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By Staff on Film & TV, News

Each month we bring you a list of ongoing productions in Georgia. This information is provided by Georgia.org and reproduced by Georgia Entertainment to bring you the latest, verified productions. Learn more at Georgia.org

Christmas Everyday Again TV Movie Lifetime
Confessions of the Preacher’s Wife TV Movie
Dragonfly TV Series Amazon
Exodus Feature Film Warner Bros.
Free Burt S2 TV Series Netflix
GIRL Feature Film
Hunting Season TV Reality Netflix
Lizard Music Feature Film Amazon
Mama June S9 TV Reality WeTV
Mosaic: Age of Intelligence Documentary PBS Passport
Mosaic: Charging Forward Documentary PBS Passport
Mosaic: Powering the Invisible Documentary PBS Passport
Mosaic: Riverlands Documentary PBS Passport
Portia S5 TV Reality Fox
Reasonable Doubt S4 TV Series Hulu
Scooby Doo: Origins TV Series Netflix
Silver Fox Squad TV Reality Bounce
The Big Bargain Holiday Showdown TV Reality HGTV
The Circle S1 TV Reality Hulu/Disney +
The Ms. Pat Show S6 TV Series Paramount+
Tommy Karate Feature Film
Untitled Feature Feature Film Sony
Untitled Warner Bros. Series TV Series Warner Bros.

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