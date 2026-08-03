Authentic Intelligence: Why the Future Belongs to the People

Commentary by Randy Davidson, founder and CEO of Georgia Insider and Georgia Entertainment

It can affirm ideas, run down rabbit holes, design, analyze and code. It automates work that once took hours in a matter of seconds, and I’m all in.

My companies are investing heavily in artificial intelligence because I believe it will become one of the most important productivity tools ever created. Every entrepreneur, executive, educator and creator should be learning how to use it effectively. The more I work with AI, however, the more convinced I become of something else.

The greatest competitive advantage over the next decade will come from developing authentic intelligence.

I know dozens of innovators, entrepreneurs and creators across Georgia who continue to lead through periods of extraordinary change. Their industries evolve. Technology changes. Customer expectations shift. Yet they continue to grow because they understand something technology cannot replace.

People still choose people.

Authentic intelligence is the uniquely human ability to build trust, exercise sound judgment, understand context and develop relationships that stand the test of time. Artificial intelligence can generate content. People create meaning. Artificial intelligence can draft a proposal. People earn the confidence that gets it signed. Artificial intelligence can recommend a strategy. People decide whether it’s the right strategy for the moment.

Every major technological shift eventually changes what society values most. When manufacturing became automated, craftsmanship became more valuable. When information became unlimited, discernment became more valuable. As AI makes creation easier, authentic perspective becomes more valuable.

The ability to produce is becoming commonplace. The ability to exercise judgment is not. As technology lowers barriers to creation, the market begins placing greater value on qualities that cannot be downloaded or automated.

Taste. Judgment. Authenticity. Creative problem-solving. Empathy. Trust. The need to belong. Those have always been human advantages. They are becoming economic advantages.

The automobile allowed us to travel farther. It also created destinations worth visiting. The internet connected billions of people. It also reminded us that connection and belonging are two very different experiences. Social media expanded our networks while leaving many people searching for deeper relationships.

For thousands of years, stories have helped people understand the world around them. Stories establish trust before a meeting ever takes place. They shape conversations inside the room and become the memories people share after they leave.

Relationships work much the same way. The partnerships that matter most are rarely built during a single meeting. They grow over time through consistency, shared experiences and confidence that someone will continue showing up.

AI reinforces it. Trust becomes increasingly valuable as technology becomes increasingly common. That philosophy sits at the center of what we’re building through Georgia Insider, which officially launches this month. Everything about this private community is about taste, physical gatherings and human judgment.

Generally, we embrace artificial intelligence. We encourage our members to experiment with it, challenge it and learn from it. It will transform nearly every industry represented within our community. Technology accelerates productivity. Community accelerates opportunity.

Innovation still has a human address. It happens when founders exchange ideas over dinner. When university leaders introduce researchers to entrepreneurs. When investors discover companies they wouldn’t have met otherwise. When policymakers hear directly from the industries they’re trying to support. When creators collaborate across disciplines.

No algorithm can manufacture those moments. Authentic intelligence will continue shape who we choose to work with. The organizations that lead over the next decade will embrace both. They’ll invest in technology without neglecting the timeless qualities that inspire confidence, build trust and bring people together.

The future belongs to leaders who understand the enduring value of authentic intelligence.