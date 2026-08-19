Georgia Is Reimagining Film Education with the Launch of Semester at Trilith

Trilith Institute has welcomed the inaugural cohort of Semester at Trilith, a first-of-its-kind, 15-week experiential education model that is reimagining how the next generation of storytellers is prepared for careers in the entertainment industry. Launching with students from Clemson University’s film and television program, the credit-bearing residency places students in the Town at Trilith, where they live, study and create within one of North America’s largest purpose-built production ecosystems.

Unlike a traditional film school, Semester at Trilith immerses students in the broader Trilith ecosystem, where education intersects with working film and television productions, emerging technologies, and a thriving creative community.

Students spend the semester learning in a 15,000-square-foot soundstage that served as a filming location for Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, as well as the Trilith Studios lot where productions including Spider-Man: No Way Home, Avengers: Endgame, Superman, Moana, The Breadwinner and dozens of other major film and television projects have been filmed. The experience also includes exposure to the Lux Stage virtual production facility, Trilith LIVE performing arts venue and the broader creative community that makes Trilith a one-of-a-kind environment for experiential storytelling education.

Semester at Trilith combines academic coursework, professional mentorship and hands-on production experience in an immersive “study-away” model. Students earn college credit while gaining professional screen credits and building a portfolio of original work through real-world practice inside a working production ecosystem.

“The entertainment industry is evolving rapidly, and storytelling education must evolve with it,” said Jeffrey Stepakoff, co-founder and CEO of Trilith Institute. “For decades, students have learned in classrooms and hoped to find their way into the industry after graduation. We believe there’s a better model. Few educational experiences bring together a working production ecosystem, residential living, world-class creative facilities, emerging technologies and direct access to industry professionals in one place. Semester at Trilith doesn’t simulate the entertainment industry. It immerses students in it. Students don’t simply study storytelling. They live it.”

Students learn from accomplished faculty whose combined credits span blockbuster films, hit television series and leading streaming platforms, including:

Thomas Horton Thomas Horton teaches Foundations of Filmmaking. He earned his MFA from USC and has worked on productions including Suicide Squad and Captain America: Brave New World.

Tracey Bonner teaches Acting for the Camera. Known for Sweet Magnolias, she holds an MFA in Acting and has taught at the University of Minnesota.

Inëz Czymbor Smith teaches Editing & Post Production. Her credits include Black Panther and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and she serves on the Motion Picture Editors Guild National Training Committee.

Anthony Epling teaches Screenwriting. His writing and producing credits include Sweet Magnolias and Suits.

Following eight weeks of coursework, students transition into a production practicum, dividing into teams to write, produce and complete an original three-episode anthology series. Working within writers’ rooms and production units that mirror professional studio workflows, students earn professional screen credits while collaborating with classmates and industry mentors.

Learning extends beyond the classroom through Monday and Friday master classes, studio tours, workshops and guest sessions led by filmmakers, actors, producers and other industry professionals.

Looking ahead, Trilith Institute plans to expand this experiential education model beyond film and television into disciplines such as animation, visual effects, game development, sports production, entertainment marketing and other emerging creative career pathways.

Applications are now open, and Trilith Institute is expanding university partnerships for Spring, Summer and Fall 2027 residencies.

For more information about Semester at Trilith, visit trilithinstitute.org/ semesterattrilith.