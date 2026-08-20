INDIE SPOTLIGHT: Eric Roberts Leads SRHP Films’ Augusta-Shot Chiller “Holy Father”

By Georgia Entertainment staff

Producer Sandip Patel, founder and president of SRHP Films, sat down with Georgia Entertainment to discuss “Holy Father,” a supernatural horror-crime thriller and the second chapter in the company’s “Holy” trilogy, starring Oscar nominee Eric Roberts as Father Isaac Wales, an exorcism specialist who investigates a string of ritualistic murders while battling an ancient demon that has possessed his colleague, aided by a skeptical detective and an ally with supernatural insight.

Set in Savannah but shot in and around Augusta with a Georgia-based cast and crew, the film wrapped postproduction in September 2025 and pairs Roberts with newcomer Mary Lirette and Bryan Easley, all under writer, director and editor Shravan Tiwari, who conceived the trilogy as three standalone ghost stories that share a common spirit rather than a connected narrative.

On the festival circuit, “Holy Father” has won Best Thriller at both the 2026 Anatolia International Film Festival in Istanbul and the Hallucinea Film Festival in Paris, Best Actor for Roberts and Best Director for Tiwari at Toronto’s Alternative Film Festival, additional Best Director honors at the Los Angeles Movie and Music Video Awards, and Best Film at the Pinewood Studios and Lift-Off Global Network online Filmmaker Sessions Volume 7, along with a Best Screenplay nomination at the City Film Festival of Stockholm. It follows the trilogy’s 2025 opener, “Holy Ghost,” which reached audiences in 39 countries through Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and Google Play Movies, and it is now in pursuit of distribution ahead of the 2026 Halloween season as SRHP Films develops the concluding chapter, “Holy Son,” for a 2027 shoot in Augusta.

Can you tell us a little about “Holy Father” and what inspired you to tell this particular supernatural horror story?

PATEL: Audiences have a seemingly unquenchable appetite for supernatural horror, and “Holy Father” fits naturally into that genre. It is the second installment in our “Holy” trilogy, following “Holy Ghost.” The trilogy came from writer, director and producer Shravan Tiwari’s idea to tell three different ghost stories that are not connected narratively, but share a common format and spirit.

What drew you to Georgia as the home for this project, and how did filming in Augusta and the surrounding area shape the film?

PATEL: I have been in Georgia for more than 20 years, so when we started moving into Hollywood filmmaking, Georgia was a natural first choice. We chose Augusta because of our connection to the community and the incredible variety of locations around the area. The support we have received has made the decision even easier.

With “Holy Father,” we have now shot three films entirely in Georgia, with much of the postproduction also completed here.

You’ve now made multiple films in Georgia. What is it about the state’s filmmaking ecosystem that keeps bringing you back?

PATEL: Georgia gives us access to a strong local talent pool, experienced crew members and a filmmaking community that is genuinely interested in creating opportunities. Our local connections have also made it easier to build relationships and keep growing.

From local crew and locations to postproduction, what Georgia resources or relationships were especially important in bringing “Holy Father” to life?

PATEL: Lincolnton, Ga., Mayor Mike McCombs and Walker Norman, chairman of the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners, were extremely supportive with locations and have continued encouraging us to bring more productions to Lincolnton. That kind of local support makes independent filmmaking possible.

The municipalities of Augusta, Evans and Lincolnton are also valuable because the area offers everything from woods, lakes and mountains to beautiful homes, roads and downtown locations. Each place has its own character and visual feel.

What was your experience building the cast and crew for an independent production in Georgia? Were there particular local collaborators who made a difference?

PATEL: We have been fortunate to find talented actors and crew members in Georgia who are eager to work and grow with independent productions. Building those local relationships has helped us create a dependable team that we can continue working with from film to film.

Independent filmmaking often requires finding creative solutions with limited resources. Was there a particular challenge during “Holy Father” where the Georgia crew or filmmaking community helped you find a way forward?

PATEL: Independent filmmaking always brings unexpected challenges, but having a local team that understands the area makes a big difference. Our crew was very resourceful, and local relationships often helped us find solutions quickly without compromising the film.

Your first film in the trilogy, “Holy Ghost,” went on to international distribution, and “Holy Father” is now building festival momentum. How has making these films in Georgia influenced SRHP Films’ ability to grow as a production company?

PATEL: Making these films in Georgia has allowed us to build a strong local network while developing our own production capabilities. The success of “Holy Ghost” and the festival response to “Holy Father” have given us confidence to continue developing bigger and more ambitious projects from Georgia.

With “Holy Son” already in development and plans to continue filming in Augusta, what do you hope to build in Georgia long term, both for SRHP Films and for the local filmmaking community?

PATEL: We have already taken another big step by moving SRHP Films into our own two-story office building on Blair Road in Augusta. I believe we may be the first production company in Augusta to have a facility like this, but we want to go much further. We are planning our own studio near Thomson with multiple filming floors and supporting facilities. While there are studios in Atlanta, they can be expensive for independent filmmakers. Our goal is to create an affordable studio that also includes a few motel-style rooms for crew and even film enthusiasts who want to experience life on a working film set.

The Georgia Entertainment Indie Spotlight, sponsored by Universal Production Services at Assembly Studios, is a recurring feature dedicated to showcasing independent filmmakers with strong ties to Georgia. Through written Q&As, profiles, and other coverage, we aim to celebrate the creativity, resourcefulness, and impact of local filmmakers who are contributing to the state’s growing film ecosystem.