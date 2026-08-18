INTENNSE caps off 2026 season with historic growth

INTENNSE—a pro tennis league in Doraville—closed out its 2026 season on Aug. 1 at INTENNSE Arena at Assembly Studios, where the Freeze took home the league championship outlasting the Outriders 137-130.

The win also capped off a season of growth for the league across attendance, viewership, social media, and sponsorship, according to league organizers.

Built around the premise that professional tennis should be as entertaining as it is competitive, INTENNSE used its second season to show that its reimagined format can drive sustained growth, stated league officials.

Ticket sales at INTENNSE Arena more than tripled year over year, according to a news release. Nearly 8,000 fans attended across 28 events at the 500-seat arena, with nine sellouts. Ticket revenue grew more than seven times year over year, while revenue per match increased more than three times over 2025.

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