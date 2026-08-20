International Exhibition “The Art of Banksy Without Limits” Returns to Atlanta September 25

Captivating more than 3.5 million visitors across North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Australia, the acclaimed exhibition The Art of Banksy Without Limits will make its return to Atlanta at Pullman Yards on September 25, 2026. Following its successful Atlanta run in 2021 and numerous requests for its return, art enthusiasts across the region will once again have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the provocative world of the British street artist through an updated, more comprehensive and educational exhibition featuring 200 pieces of art celebrating Banksy’s works. Tickets are on sale now and available at www.artofbanksyus.com.

The Art of Banksy Without Limits includes more than 200 artworks, alongside certified originals, prints, photographs, lithographs, sculptures, murals, exclusive video mapping installations, and more. The Atlanta exhibition will also feature an infinity room and a hologram installation, offering visitors an unprecedented glimpse into Banksy’s artistry.

“The Art of Banksy Without Limits is not merely an exhibition but a showcase with a philosophy, as Banksy seeks to provoke, shock, and even unsettle society,” said Sorina Burlacu, the exhibition’s producer. “He achieves this with humor and poetry. Banksy possesses the unique ability to express truths that many hesitate to voice. In today’s world, sincerity, empathy, and compassion are more crucial than ever. Banksy’s art unites people and ideas, conveying values that can transform the world for the better. Through The Art of Banksy Without Limits, our mission is to present the essence of Banksy’s art and disseminate his powerful message globally.”

“Pullman Yards has always been a place where art, culture, and community come together, so hosting The Art of Banksy Without Limits feels like a natural fit for us. The exhibition offers so much to see, explore, and talk about, we are hopeful guests from Atlanta and beyond extend the experience, share their thoughts with us on the exhibit over a drink or a great meal,” says Maureen Meulen, Co-Founder of Pullman Yards.

Recognized as one of the most influential and discussed artists of our era, Banksy’s appeal is undeniable. The exhibition also includes meticulously reproduced pieces using his signature stencil technique, as well as a mural installation crafted by a renowned creative team, authentically bringing the essence of street art into an indoor setting. A unique installation will feature a room dedicated to Ukraine, showcasing Banksy’s interventions in areas affected by the conflict with Russia.

Attendees can spray paint Banksy’s iconic art on a t-shirt that comes with a premium ticket purchase. A portion of the premium ticket sales will go to a Banksy Refugee Charity, Louis Michel.

In addition to its previous exhibitions in Austin, Atlanta, San Diego, Charlotte, Miami, and Seattle, future U.S. dates for The Art of Banksy Without Limits will be announced.