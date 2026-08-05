Native Nigerian and Kennesaw State University Graduate Turns Dream into Reality

Like many children in the 1980s, Gladys Edeh had an affinity for music videos. She also loved watching movies with her father and dreamed of one day being in the entertainment industry.

However, she was living an ocean away in her native Nigeria.

Many years later, Gladys moved to the United States and enrolled at Kennesaw State University (KSU) to study information technology. After earning her bachelor’s degree in 1996, Gladys embarked on an IT career and started a family a few years later. After working in the private sector, she returned to her alma mater as an IT specialist. It was a job change that ultimately allowed her to pursue a career in entertainment.

“I had always wanted to be in entertainment. I just didn’t know where to start, how I could fit it into my schedule or where I might need to go. A KSU instructor recommended I check out GFA,” she said.

Georgia Film Academy (GFA) certification equips the next generation of film and television crews through coursework and on-set experience. The academy, a unique, statewide initiative operated under the auspices of the University System of Georgia, has resonated with leading Hollywood studios and production companies such as MGM and Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society.

“It was perfect for me. I certainly couldn’t just up and move my family to L.A. in pursuit of a career change. As I learned, there was no need, I had a great resource close to home,” she said.

Gladys took GFA courses such as On Set Film Production, Lighting and Electric, and Fundamentals of Editing with Avid Media Composer 100 training, helped her immensely. She earned film and Avid certifications that support her on-set work and a career in post-production editing.

Along the way, and while she was still in the workforce, Gladys created a short film and entered an Atlanta competition in 2008. It was well received and proved she had the ability to make her dreams come true.

“Every instructor I had at GFA made an impact on me. They were very helpful; always open to answering my questions and offering great advice,” she said.

Today Gladys has her own post-production business, serving media companies.

For would-be students interested in careers in the entertainment industry, she speaks from experience on how one should approach career aspirations.

“Be bold. Listen to your intuition and don’t second guess yourself. Know what you’re most passionate about … and pursue it!”