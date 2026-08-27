Programming & panel announced for ‘From Story to Scale’ in Toronto

Georgia Entertainment returns to Toronto this September for “From Story to Scale” during the 51st Toronto International Film Festival, Sept. 10-20, 2026, continuing its mission to position Georgia as a global hub for film and entertainment. The series returns for a second year.

The invite-only VIP event runs Sept. 12 from 5 to 8 p.m. on the rooftop at Earls King St. West in Toronto, blending Southern hospitality with international influence and connecting guests with Georgia Entertainment’s partners and Georgia’s leading creatives and executives shaping the industry today. Programming includes a panel discussion with industry experts followed by an exclusive networking reception, with guests including creators, directors, producers, film commissioners and financiers.

The “Made in Georgia” panel, moderated by Tia Miller of Trilith Foundation, will highlight a conversation on culture, capital and impact. The evening’s programming will also include partner insights from Walker Dalton (executive director of the Savannah Regional Film Commission), Chelsea Spivey (vice president of new business development and production incentives at Revolution Entertainment Services), John Thomas (founding partner at Element CPAs), Chantel Francois (president of East Point Convention and Visitors Bureau), and Danielle Laughlin (founding attorney and CEO of Sage Business Counsel). The spotlight will be shared with our featured special guests, the filmmakers behind The Life and Death of Wilson Shedd which was filmed in Georgia and will be making its world premiere at TIFF 2026.

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“Our events connect the people who build Georgia’s production infrastructure with the international buyers and financiers that TIFF: The Market is bringing to Toronto,” said Randy Davidson, founder and CEO of Georgia Entertainment. “Incentives, financing, legal structure and location strategy are the practical questions behind every IP deal, and these industry pros answer them every day in Georgia.”

The Georgia Entertainment “From Story to Scale” activations arrive during a defining moment for the festival. TIFF 2026 marks the launch of TIFF: The Market, a new global content marketplace backed by a $23 million (CAD) investment from the government of Canada and supported by Telefilm Canada. Running Sept. 10-16 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, The Market will drive the buying and selling of screen-based projects, intellectual property and immersive content across platforms, with an Innovation Hub and an IP Exchange. TIFF has invited more than 250 new international buyers, building on the roughly 800 who attend the festival each year, shifting Toronto from a launch platform toward a place where deals close.

“Showing up at TIFF means showing up for Georgia at one of the most influential gathering places for the global screen industry,” said Jezlan Moyet, president of Georgia Entertainment. “It gives us the opportunity to demonstrate that Georgia is more than a place where great stories are produced. It is where the relationships are fostered, the expertise is found, the business behind those stories gets done and the creators thrive. As TIFF enters this new era, we want Georgia to have a meaningful voice in the conversations and deals shaping the industry’s future.”

“From Story to Scale” programming will also include a private Georgia Insider producers brunch with members and invited industry leaders. Programming is tailored to promote Georgia’s production infrastructure, locations, tax incentives and creative ecosystem. Exclusive coverage from these events will be promoted and archived across Georgia Entertainment’s platforms.

Partners for “From Story to Scale” include Film Savannah, Revolution Entertainment Services, Visit East Point, Element CPAs, Sage Business Counsel, Trilith Foundation, Fulton Films, Explore Gwinnett, PS Atlanta, Georgia Insider, Discover Atlanta and others.

A limited number of partnership opportunities remain available for organizations aligned with this mission, including title naming across promotions, press and social, featured placement in live coverage, and custom co-branded media options. Companies do not need to be attending the festival to participate. Contact us to request more information.

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