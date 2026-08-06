SAGE Business Counsel Announces the Inaugural Capital & Culture Summit at Trilith LIVE

A new business summit designed to bridge the worlds of capital, culture, and stewardship is coming to Metro Atlanta this fall.

SAGE Business Counsel has announced the launch of the inaugural Capital & Culture Summit, a three-day executive gathering taking place September 16–18, 2026, at Trilith LIVE in Metro Atlanta.

Launched during America’s 250th year, the Capital & Culture Summit is designed to

bring together business leaders, investors, and creative innovators who want to steward

the next 250 years of capitalism and American culture.

“For too long, capital and culture have operated in separate rooms,” said Danielle Laughlin, Founding Attorney of SAGE Business Counsel and creator of the Capital & Culture Summit. “This Summit exists to bring those rooms together — to give founders, investors, and creators a shared table where they can build something that outlasts a single deal or season. We’re not just talking about business. We’re talking about stewardship, and what it means to build enduring value in this next chapter of American enterprise.”

The inaugural speaker lineup features an accomplished group of business leaders and innovators, including Dan T. Cathy, Chairman of Chick-fil-A and the visionary behind Trilith and Verne Harnish, founder of Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO) and creator of the internationally recognized Scaling Up methodology. Also joining the stage will be Jeremy Anderson, nationally recognized speaker and philanthropist, as well as Adam Swerdlow, former COO of The Chosen, and Harry LaRosiliere, former Mayor of Plano, Texas. Additional speakers and programming can be found on the website.

The Summit will be hosted at Trilith LIVE, Atlanta’s hottest new entertainment venue located on the largest production campus outside of Hollywood. Platinum ticket holders will receive a VIP tour of Trilith Studios, which has been home to major productions like the Avengers, Superman, and Guardians of the Galaxy, among many others. The Summit content will feature more than just keynotes. SAGE is bringing innovative networking experiences such as capital Deal Labs, and live podcast recordings to engage sponsors with their target audiences in a meaningful way.

Unlike traditional conferences, the Capital & Culture Summit is intentionally designed as a curated experience. Attendance is limited to cultivate authentic relationships among leaders who are actively investing in, building, and influencing the future of business and innovation. Founding sponsorship opportunities are available for values-aligned organizations seeking brand visibility and one-on-one networking opportunities with executive leaders.

Early pricing and registration is now available for a limited time. Additional speakers, programming, and experiences will be announced throughout the summer. To learn more, register, or inquire about sponsorship opportunities, visit https://capitalandculturesummit.com/