Shadowbox Takes On Management Of New York’s Historic Kaufman Astoria Studios

Shadowbox Studios has taken on management of Kaufman Astoria Studios in New York.
The 500,000 square-foot campus in Astoria, Queens, is an historic studio facility where classic film and TV hits including Goodfellas and Sesame Street filmed, as well as contemporary shows including Succession and Just Like That, and movies including The Devil Wears Prada 2.
Today, the landmark studio comprises 11 soundstages and 325,000 square-feet of office and production support space.
Shadowbox takes on management of Kaufman Astoria after a tumultuous period at the studios. In April, Deutsche Bank filed a foreclosure complaint against Kaufman Astoria Studios and its then owner Hackman Capital Partners, alleging a default on a $340 million loan that was due to be paid last fall.
Read more at Deadline.
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