studioG Announces a Creative Production Alliance with Provost Studio at Atlanta’s Biltmore Innovation Center

Two distinct studios unite at one of Atlanta’s most significant creative addresses to form an integrated production alliance built for brands that need what only the combination can deliver.

studioG, Provost Studio, and its Content Kitchen division today announced a creative production alliance operating from within the Biltmore Innovation Center at Georgia Tech’s Tech Square, one of Atlanta’s most storied landmarks now reimagined as the city’s leading hub for innovation, entrepreneurship, and the creative industry.

studioG serves as the alliance’s content production partner. This creative and strategic force translates this combined capability into brand campaigns, marketing content, and storytelling systems built to perform across every channel. The alliance brings together three capabilities that, until now, have not existed under one roof: Provost Studio, a world-class design firm focused on broadcast design, advanced volume stage technology, brand environments, and virtual production, alongside its Content Kitchen, which operates an Unreal Engine creative pipeline that brings those environments to life on screen.

Together, they form a purposeful alliance built on a shared commitment to production excellence and a shared belief that the future of brand content lives at the intersection of technology, story, and craft.

One Creative Address.

Provost Studio is the studio house. Led by President and Director of Design Peter Provost, the firm has earned a national reputation for building world-class design work, from broadcast and virtual environments to brand experience spaces. Its presence at the Biltmore establishes the physical and technical foundation for the alliance, bringing a level of production infrastructure to Atlanta that few markets can match.

Content Kitchen is the real-time creative engine. Operating within the Provost Studio ecosystem at the Biltmore, Content Kitchen specializes in Unreal Engine technology and the creative workflows that bring virtual production to life. Its team builds the environments, manages the real-time pipeline, and makes sure what appears on the volume stage looks like it belongs there — technical artistry that makes the impossible look effortless. Content Kitchen also devotes a share of its time to educational institutions, from elementary schools to universities, including underserved communities, offering hands-on, easy-to-understand educational experiences.

studioG is the onsite content production partner. Founded by Roberto Gomez — a 35-year creative industry veteran and President of the American Advertising Federation–Atlanta — studioG brings the brand strategy and production leadership that turns Provost Studio and Content Kitchen’s capabilities into content that inspires. Film and video production, photography, brand storytelling, an augmented reality lab, and marketing campaigns: studioG takes everything the alliance can produce and shapes it into work that earns its place in the market.

“This alliance is what I have always believed production should look like. Not one company trying to do everything, but the right partners — each excellent in their craft — choosing to work together because the outcome for the client is genuinely better. The Biltmore gives us the address. Provost Studio and Content Kitchen give us the infrastructure. studioG connects it all to the brand.”

— Roberto Gomez, Founder & Chief Creative Officer, StudioG

What the Studio Brings to You:

Clients gain access to the full combined capability — tailored to the project, not forced into a single

format. The range of work the studios produce together includes:

Brand film and campaign video production using volume stage and Unreal Engine

environments, with cinematic quality, real-time creative direction, and no location constraints.

environments, with cinematic quality, real-time creative direction, and no location constraints. Product launches and marketing campaigns built in virtual environments that can be iterated on

the floor, not weeks later in post. (Verticals, Micro-Dramas, and Social Storytelling)

the floor, not weeks later in post. (Verticals, Micro-Dramas, and Social Storytelling) Brand photography produced against photorealistic virtual backdrops.

The first Augmented Reality Lab dedicated to creating marketing experiences.

Content systems that launch creative engines, sales enablement materials, event amplification

packages, produced at commercial speed and scale.

packages, produced at commercial speed and scale. The latest in 3D modeling, animation, and UX design, blended into every video and marketing

campaign.

campaign. XR-enhanced experiences for live events, brand activations, and corporate presentations.

Multichannel content architecture: from the volume stage to social, broadcast, digital, and direct

mail.

mail. A multinational team that builds content worldwide to communicate your brand through

multilingual messaging.

The Biltmore Innovation Center — Why This Address Matters

The Biltmore Innovation Center at Georgia Tech’s Tech Square is one of the most strategically significant addresses in Atlanta. The 11-story, century-old Midtown landmark — now reimagined by Georgia Tech as the centerpiece of its Tech Square innovation district — houses startup accelerators, venture capital, corporate innovation centers from more than 35 Fortune 500 companies, and Georgia Tech’s most active entrepreneurship programs.

For the Provost Studio and StudioG alliance, the Biltmore is not a backdrop — it is a positioning statement. It places the studios inside the same ecosystem where the brands, founders, and innovation leaders they serve are already working. The conversation about what a brand campaign could be starts more naturally when everyone is in the same building.