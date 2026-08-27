Tabernacle music venue introduces new partnership, new name

by
One of Atlanta’s most popular live music venues is getting a new name.
Tabernacle, located in Downtown Atlanta, will now be known as Tabernacle presented by iTHINK Financial, according to a press release.
The music venue was originally built as a Baptist church in 1910 and became a concert hall for the 1996 Olympic Games. This year marks its 30th as a music venue.
“The Tabernacle is more than a music venue—it’s an Atlanta institution,” said Michael Miller, president and CEO of iTHINK Financial, in the release. “As we grow our footprint in Georgia, we’re excited to partner with a place that has brought people together through unforgettable live music experiences for nearly 30 years.”
iTHINK Financial is a credit union with more than 118,000 members worldwide. Tabernacle will be the second of iTHINK Financial’s naming rights partnerships, joining iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, Fla.
Read in full at RoughDraft Atlanta
Used with permission. Follow RoughDraft Atlanta here.
Georgia Insider is being built.
It is a private community for executives shaping Georgia’s creative, innovation, and technology economy. Join for exclusive insights, member-only reports, private dinners, off-calendar events – and the connections that don’t happen anywhere else.
Add your name and stay close as we build.
Staying Connected with Georgia Entertainment.
Follow us on LinkedIn or Instagram. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Are you available to speak on panels, share at our events or contribute thought leadership via commentary or perspective? Contact us with your thoughts and ideas.