Tabernacle music venue introduces new partnership, new name

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One of Atlanta’s most popular live music venues is getting a new name.

Tabernacle, located in Downtown Atlanta, will now be known as Tabernacle presented by iTHINK Financial, according to a press release.

The music venue was originally built as a Baptist church in 1910 and became a concert hall for the 1996 Olympic Games. This year marks its 30th as a music venue.

“The Tabernacle is more than a music venue—it’s an Atlanta institution,” said Michael Miller, president and CEO of iTHINK Financial, in the release. “As we grow our footprint in Georgia, we’re excited to partner with a place that has brought people together through unforgettable live music experiences for nearly 30 years.”

iTHINK Financial is a credit union with more than 118,000 members worldwide. Tabernacle will be the second of iTHINK Financial’s naming rights partnerships, joining iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Read in full at RoughDraft Atlanta

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