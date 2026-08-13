The art of intelligence: Training the next generation to humanize AI

Editor’s note: This story first ran in 2025. For the 2026 edition of SCAD’s AI Insights, please visit this page.

In a sunlit studio in Savannah, Georgia, the future of creativity is being reimagined. The students here are not training neural networks or debugging code. They are asking different questions: How should an AI assistant respond to grief? What does an ethical recommendation algorithm look like? Can a machine learn empathy, and if not, how do we design systems that simulate it convincingly?

Welcome to the Savannah College of Art and Design, where artificial intelligence is taught not as a technical problem to solve but as a creative medium to master.

SCAD now offers the first Bachelor of Design in Applied AI, along with a minor available to students across every discipline, from fashion design to filmmaking. The university is betting that the future of AI will be shaped not just by engineers in Silicon Valley but by artists, designers and storytellers who understand what makes technology feel human.

“AI is an invention that augments and amplifies human productivity,” says Jason Fox, SCAD’s chief academic officer. But amplification alone is not enough. “It is the next chapter in SCAD’s legacy of curricular innovation,” he says, referring to a tradition dating back to 1978, when personal computers were new and digital design was science fiction.

Designing the Machine’s Personality

SCAD’s program refuses to treat AI as purely technical. Its curriculum blends liberal arts with a science fiction lens: interaction design, computational thinking, storytelling and systems modeling. Students learn to “choreograph machine behavior with artistic intent,” a phrase that captures a fundamental shift in how we think about AI.

“Our priority is always to keep in lockstep with industry and teaching the skills they are asking for,” said Nye Warburton, chair of Interactive Design and Game Development at SCAD and steward chair of the new program. “It’s vital for SCAD students to be fluent in AI tools, understand how these models work and how the data is used to ensure future career success.”

An emphasis on enhance, not replace, runs through the program. SCAD is training AI’s creative directors: people who will decide not just what artificial intelligence can do, but what it should do and how it should feel to the humans on the receiving end.

The Studio Meets the Server Room

The program uses studio-based learning and real-world collaborations, preparing students for careers that barely existed five years ago: AI product developer, creative technologist, autonomous agent designer and AI story engineer. These are not just traditional tech jobs with new titles. They reflect a reimagining of what it means to work with intelligent systems.

An AI story engineer does not write code but crafts the narrative logic guiding an AI character in an interactive experience. An autonomous agent designer shapes the personality and ethical boundaries of digital assistants. These roles demand technical literacy and emotional intelligence, computer science and poetry.

SCAD’s approach mirrors a growing recognition that AI’s most critical challenges are human, not technical. As systems become more sophisticated, the pressing questions concern taste, ethics, cultural sensitivity and what makes an interaction feel natural rather than unsettling.

Every Creative, an AI Collaborator

SCAD’s new minor will be available to students in animation, architecture, fashion and advertising. AI literacy is becoming as fundamental to creative work as Photoshop or color theory.

Architecture students might use AI to generate building variations that optimize aesthetics and energy efficiency. Fashion designers could predict trends or generate textile patterns. Advertising students might create personalized campaigns that adapt to viewers while maintaining brand coherence.

By democratizing AI education, SCAD is preparing a future where every creative professional understands these tools—not as a replacement for creativity but as a powerful collaborator.

Where Theory Meets Practice

SCAD extends applied AI beyond the classroom. The university hosts the annual SCADask AI Summit, bringing together leaders from Google, Meta, Adobe, Deloitte, NVIDIA and Netflix. The 2026 summit in Atlanta will continue exploring how intelligent systems reshape creative industries.

SCADask also publishes an annual AI Insights report. The 2025 edition underscores that meaningful design still relies on enduring human skills: curiosity, critical thinking, empathy and taste. Technology may be revolutionary, but the fundamentals of good design remain constant.

The Human Touch in the Machine Age

As AI evolves, questions about creativity, authorship and the role of human artists grow urgent. Will AI replace creative professionals? Can machines truly be creative? Who owns AI-generated work?

SCAD trains a generation that will not be displaced by AI but will direct it: designers and artists who understand both the capabilities and limits of these tools and who can harness their power while preserving the irreplaceable human elements of creativity—intention, meaning, cultural context and emotional truth.

“We’re preparing the next generation of creative leaders,” Fox says. “Designers, storytellers and innovators who will guide AI with imagination, ethics and humanity.”

In SCAD’s studios and labs, that future is already taking shape. Students are becoming fluent in the language of machines and the grammar of human experience. They are learning to build AI systems that do not just work efficiently but resonate emotionally. They are becoming the creative directors of the algorithmic age.

If they succeed, the AI revolution may turn out to be more human than we ever imagined.

This article appeared in the 2026 edition of the Creative Economy Journal. See more from the Journal here.