Watch: Georgia’s Southern Soul: Behind “Cape Fear”

Cape Fear brings its southern coastal story to life through the landscapes, crew and talent of Georgia. Filmmakers and cast describe how Savannah and Atlanta capture the texture, history and mythology central to the show, offering a coastal energy that suits the production’s tone. The state’s deep pool of crew resources, spanning grips, rigging, electric, transportation, stunts and local casting, gives the production everything it needs to bring the story to screen, while Georgia’s growing homebase feel reflects the many industry professionals who have settled there permanently.

The conversation also highlights Georgia’s thriving talent pool, rooted in a strong theater tradition that continues to surprise those who discover it. Cape Fear’s story moves between city, country and river, and Georgia’s varied topography allows filmmakers to shift between downtown skylines and deep forest within the same location, a flexibility the crew affectionately calls the ability to cheat. Beyond the technical advantages, the state’s food and culture add to its appeal, with cast members highlighting Atlanta’s dining scene as one more reason the location works so well for everyone involved. Together, these elements make Georgia an attractive and welcoming home for the production.

Courtesy of the Georgia Film Office