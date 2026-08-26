Watch: Inside Universal Production Services’ Costume House at Assembly Atlanta

Universal Production Services’ Costume House at Assembly Studios Atlanta ranks among Atlanta’s largest costume rental facilities. The inventory spans men’s, women’s and children’s apparel from vintage to contemporary, plus specialty collections including gowns, law enforcement, medical and hospitality uniforms. Productions have access to a wide selection of accessories, from glasses and shoes to handbags, ties and jewelry.

Onsite offices, wardrobe and fitting rooms support production needs directly, alongside a laundry room and a new tailor’s room. The Universal Production Services team brings hands-on experience to every production and event, helping find the right pieces for the job.

For a closer look at costume design in action, watch our conversation with Beverly Saffier, who just wrapped the indie horror film “On A Bell” at Assembly Studios, on dressing the character, not the person. Watch Here

Request an invitation to join us September 23, 2026 for Indie Spotlight @ The Jewel Box at Assembly Studios, presented by Universal Production Services & Discover Dunwoody.

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