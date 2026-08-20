Watch: Kelly Murphy on Powering Atlanta’s Indie Film Scene with Universal Production Services

Kelly Murphy, Director of Client and Production Services at Universal Production Services, joins Jezlan Moyet, President of Georgia Entertainment, to discuss what makes Assembly Studios a destination for filmmakers of every kind. Murphy explains that the studio welcomes major features, episodic television, independent projects and commercials alike, a philosophy shaped in part by Universal Production Services’ own experience as a content creator invested in sustaining Atlanta’s filmmaking momentum.

Murphy also speaks to what sets the property apart, from purpose-built, sound-insulated stages with true permanence to the character of the surrounding lot itself, including the rail trail, covered bridge and exterior water features that give filmmakers room to create beyond the sound stages. She shares how much she enjoys watching productions reimagine small spaces on site, such as turning a compact green room into a therapist’s office, a doctor’s office or a bedroom set depending on the story being told. The conversation closes with mutual appreciation between Murphy and Moyet for their partnership in supporting Atlanta’s independent film community.