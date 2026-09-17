‘American Idol’ Season 25 coming to Georgia

The reality competition show popped up last week on the Georgia film office website, which tracks active TV and film productions in the state.

A spokesperson for Fremantle, one of the producers of the show, confirmed the move to Georgia to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Tuesday but didn’t reveal what parts of “Idol” will actually film in the state. Since its inception in 2002 on Fox, “Idol” has produced its live shows in Los Angeles. Until last year, the earlier Hollywood Week episodes were also filmed there.

As audiences splinter and costs go up, production companies are looking to save money. The California TV and film tax credit system recently expanded to include large-scale reality competition shows, but the state’s capped program has rewarded credits to only one reality show to date: “Schooled!” an upcoming science-oriented reality competition show on Netflix.

Read more at AJC

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