Association of Independent Music Publishers announces Creative Entrepreneurship Summit Atlanta

The Association of Independent Music Publishers (AIMP) Atlanta Chapter will present the Creative Entrepreneurship Summit Atlanta, taking place Tuesday, September 15 and Wednesday, September 16, 2026, at the Ray Charles Performing Arts Center at Morehouse College.

Designed to connect and empower the independent music community, the two-day Summit will bring together music publishers, songwriters, producers, artists, attorneys, industry executives, entrepreneurs and emerging music-business professionals for a dynamic program focused on the opportunities and challenges shaping today’s rapidly evolving music industry.

Programming will explore key areas including music publishing and copyright, royalties and licensing, sync opportunities, artificial intelligence and music technology, artist wellness, brand partnerships, monetization and career development.

The Summit will feature a combination of expert-led panels, listening sessions, sponsor presentations, networking opportunities and live artist performances, creating a comprehensive forum for education, collaboration and business development.

Industry Leaders Featured Throughout the Two-Day Summit

Confirmed speakers include Keynote Speaker and Grammy Award-winning producer Troy Taylor and acclaimed songwriter Briana Shelko of Level Up Music Productions. Additional featured industry professionals include songwriter and producer Gerald Keys, CEO of PromptHaus, along with executives, publishers, attorneys, music technology professionals and other leaders from across the independent music ecosystem.

Among the featured conversations will be “Behind the Sync Placement: How Music Gets Licensed,” “Publishing Power: Protecting Your Catalog,” “The Responsible Use of AI in Music,” and a Legendary Songwriting Panel, bringing together some of the industry’s most experienced creative voices.

Wednesday’s programming will continue with discussions addressing women’s leadership and entrepreneurship in music, artist management and career strategy, and resources available to music creators, including an update from MusiCares.

The Summit will also provide dedicated opportunities for creators to showcase their work through multiple listening sessions, connecting artists and songwriters with industry professionals and potential business partners.

President Tony Alexander states “We provide networking, education and advocacy for creators and rights holders. The Creative Entrepreneurship Summit is an opportunity to bring together the diverse voices and businesses that make up today’s independent music community while creating meaningful opportunities for education, collaboration and growth.”

Building Atlanta’s Independent Music Community

Founded in 1977, the Association of Independent Music Publishers (AIMP) is a 501(c)(6) nonprofit trade organization dedicated to educating, promoting, advocating for and serving the independent music publishing community. With chapters in Los Angeles, New York, Nashville and Atlanta, the AIMP hosts educational programs, webinars, networking events and industry summits addressing issues including copyright, royalties, music technology and creator empowerment.

The AIMP Atlanta Chapter serves as a vital connection point for songwriters, publishers, producers, artists and music entrepreneurs throughout the Southeast, strengthening relationships between the creative and business communities while helping independent music professionals navigate an increasingly complex global marketplace.

The Atlanta Chapter leadership team includes Tony Alexander, President; David Alexander, Treasurer; Cheryl Potts, Secretary; Kandice Bell, Administrative Director; Kim Smith-Dockery; Fabiola Fercilien, Head of Marketing; and Ty Sanders, Director of Industry Relations.

Creative Entrepreneurship Summit Atlanta takes place on Tuesday, September 15th & Wednesday, September 16th at Ray Charles Performing Arts Center at Morehouse College in Atlanta, GA.

The Summit will feature two full days of programming, including industry panels, listening sessions, networking opportunities, sponsor presentations and live performances.



Tuesday’s featured programming kicks off with breakfast at 10 a.m.

Behind the Sync Placement: How Music Gets Licensed

Publishing Power: Protecting Your Catalog

The Responsible Use of AI in Music

Legendary Songwriting Panel

Multiple artist listening sessions

Evening networking mixer and live performances (BMI Atlanta Office, 6pm-8pm w/ performances from Buddy Red and others).

Wednesday’s featured programming starts at noon:

Women That Get You Paid

When Do You Need a Manager?

MusiCares Update

Artist listening session

Additional networking and industry programming

Registration for AIMP Members is Free. General Admission is $125.00. Listening Session Slots are $125 and Student pricing is $20.00.

Registration also includes a One-Year Membership.

Tickets and registration: Register for the Creative Entrepreneurship Summit Atlanta

For additional information, speaker announcements and Summit updates, please contact the AIMP Atlanta Chapter or go to their website.

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