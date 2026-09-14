Association of Independent Music Publishers to host Creative Entrepreneurship Summit

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The Atlanta Chapter of the Association of Independent Music Publishers (AIMP) is hosting a creative summit from Sept. 15-16 at the Ray Charles Performing Arts Center at Morehouse College.

The event is called the Creative Entrepreneurship Summit Atlanta and is designed to connect and empower the independent music community, according to a press release. The event will bring together music publishers, songwriters, producers, artists, industry executives, and other music professionals.

The summit’s speakers include Grammy-Award winning producer Troy Taylor and songwriter Brianna Shelko of Level Up Music Productions.

The summit’s programming will explore topics like music publishing, copyright, royalties and licensing, sync opportunities, artificial intelligence, music technology, artist wellness, brand partnerships, and more. There will be panels, listening sessions, sponsor presentations, networking opportunities, and performances.

Read more at RoughDraft Atlanta

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